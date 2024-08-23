Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: resurgence, x-o manowar

Resurgence's X-O Manowar One-Shot in Valiant November 2024 Solicits

Valiant Comics continue their Resurgence event, with an X-O Manowar spinoff, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Valiant's Resurgence event features an X-O Manowar one-shot by Fred Van Lente and Jesus Barrios.

Alien Books debuts Sarami's graphic novel Astro Biologist Pratess, exploring cosmic and mundane realities.

Shadowman: Soul Eaters #2 continues with Alyssa as Magpie battling Shadowman in a dark Resurgence tie-in.

Bloodshot returns in Black, White & Bloodshot #3 with new stories exploring loyalty and revenge in stark visuals.

Valiant Comics continue their Resurgence event, with an X-O Manowar spinoff, in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations, while parent company Alien Books debut Sarami's Astro Biologist Pratess graphic novel.

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR A FAJARDO

VALIANT

SEP241362

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Jesus Barrios (CA) Guillermo Fajardo

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN

Explore the essence of Aric, X-O Manowar. A time-displaced Visigoth warrior turned superhero by a sentient alien armor, Aric is now separated from his powerful ally of armor, Shanhara. Stranded in an alien jungle, he must survive while being hunted by the force that once empowered him. Can Aric endure this ultimate challenge and prove his heroism without Shanhara?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR B LUJAN

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR C (X VAR) ORTIZ

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR D FAJARDO VIRGIN

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR E LUJAN VIRGIN

RESURGENCE X-O MANOWAR ONE SHOT CVR F (X VAR) ORTIZ VIRGIN

RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR A FAJARDO

VALIANT

SEP241368

SEP241369 – RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR B BALDO

SEP241370 – RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR C (X VAR) ORTIZ

SEP241371 – RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR D FAJARDO VIRGIN

SEP241372 – RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR E BALDO VIRIN

SEP241373 – RESURGENCE #3 (OF 4) CVR F ORTIZ VIRGIN

(W) AJ Ampadu, Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Guillermo Fajardo

The fall of G.A.T.E. begins here as Silk's Unity team launches a brutal assault on B.O.B, leading to a blood-soaked showdown! It's brother against brother and friend against friend as loyalties will be tested and betrayals run deep. As the chaos unfolds, Tama encounters an unlikely ally in the Faraway. Don't miss the explosive third issue of Resurgence of the Valiant Universe!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR A SANZ

VALIANT

SEP241374

SEP241375 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR B MAMONE

SEP241376 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR C (X VAR) ORTIZ

SEP241377 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR D SANZ VIRGIN

SEP241378 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR E MAMONE VIRGIN

SEP241379 – SHADOWMAN SOUL EATERS #2 (OF 4) CVR F ORTIZ VIRGIN

(W) AJ Ampadu (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Salvador Sanz

A RESURGENCE TIE-IN!

Alyssa has been transformed into the fearsome Magpie, a dark servant of Master Darque. As she unleashes her golems on the Abettors, no one is safe from her wrath. Shadowman must confront this new horror, but can he survive Alyssa's deadly mission? Dive into the thrilling second issue of SHADOWMAN: SOUL EATERS and witness the escalating battle between light and darkness!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR A GUEDES (MR)

VALIANT

SEP241380

SEP241381 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR B FURUKAWA (MR)

SEP241382 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR C BARRIONUEVO (MR)

SEP241383 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR D (X VAR) ORTIZ (MR)

SEP241384 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR E GUEDES VIRGIN (MR)

SEP241385 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR F FURUKAWA VIRGIN (MR)

SEP241386 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR G BARRIONUEVO VIRGIN (

SEP241387 – BLACK WHITE & BLOODSHOT #3 (OF 4) CVR H ORTIZ VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Tomas Wortley, Rodolfo Santullo, David Baillie, Mirka Andolfo (A) Gabriel Kikot, Sebastian Navas, Joao Azeitona (CA) Renato Guedes

Return to the world of Bloodshot in the thrilling third installment of the Black, White, and Blood anthology! Tomas Wortley, Rodolfo Santullo, David Baillie, and Mirka Andolfo deliver new and brutal challenges! Each tale delves deep into Bloodshot's psyche, exploring themes of loyalty, revenge, and the line between hero and villain in stark black, white, and blood-red shades. Featuring stunning artwork by Gabriel Kikot, Sebastian Navas, Joao Azeitona, this issue is a must-read for fans of intense superhero action!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ASTRO BIOLOGIST PRATESS TP

A whole new meaning to "spaced out."

Nagi, who lives in a faraway village close to the sea, is bored out of her mind and drifts in her last summer holiday before ending high school. One fateful day, she has an out-of-body experience (!) and meets Pratess, a chill cosmic being (!!) from another plane of existence (!!!). Can our mundane reality be exciting from another point of view?

Script / Art / Cover: Sarami

Final Order Cutoff: 10/07/24

On Sale Date: 11/06/24

Rated T

400 pages trade paperback

$19.99 U.S.

9781962201353

DAMAGED PEOPLE #4 (OF 4)

EPISODE 4: The things I didn't say.

Roman, a lonely goth boy, frequents a dance club known as the Sanctuary. During one of his weekend outings, he meets Alex, sparking a new relationship filled with intense emotions and dark secrets. Roman discovers the harsh truths beneath Alex's mysterious façade as their bond deepens, leading him into a reality he never anticipated.

Script / Art / Covers: Damian Connelly

Final Order Cutoff: 10/28/24

On Sale Date: 11/27/24

24-page, color comic

For Mature Readers

$4.99 U.S.

I, DRAGON #2 (of 3)

Following King Belmonth's death at the hands of his son Jorkin, matters get complicated in Rosentall. The castle's siege continues without respite while a terrible secret remains hidden in its dungeons. It is the Iron Book, an artifact with power over life and death that could hold the key to everything that is happening. The second installment of this fantasy trilogy is full of action and adventure from the author of The Metabarons!

Script / Art / Covers: Juan Giménez

Final Order Cutoff: 10/28/24

On Sale Date: 11/13/24

56-page, oversized comic

8.5 x 11

Rated T+

$12.99 U.S.

9781962201469

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!