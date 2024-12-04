Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: captain marvel, rick jones

The Return of Rick Jones in All-New Venom #1… And X-Men? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Rick Jones returns in All-New Venom #1, potentially as the new Venom host in Al Ewing's fresh narrative.

X-Men #8 hints at Rick Jones' legacy, referencing him in the context of Carol Danvers' team relations.

Rick Jones' long history as a Marvel sidekick includes Hulk, Captain America, and Captain Mar-Vell.

Al Ewing weaves Rick Jones' revival into new stories, marking a vibrant comeback across Marvel titles.

Today sees the return of Rick Jones to comic books in All-New Venom #1, courtesy of Al Ewing, who already revived him from dying in Secret Empire at the hands of the fascist Captain America in Immortal Hulk by making him a Hulk-type creature again. Though he won't be bursting out of his nineties Marvel Comics logo T-shirt, he is back in the leathers from his very first appearance over sixty years ago.

Given Al Ewing's involvement, he has to be a favourite among the five possible suspects lined up in All-New Venom #1 as the new Venom host. And no, they don't say who it is in issue 1.

Rick Jones was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee as the sidekick to the Hulk in The Incredible Hulk #1 in 1962 after being partially responsible for Bruce Banner's accident that turned him into the green behemoth.

But he became a sidekick to more, including Captain America as Bucky…

Captain Mar-Vell – including gaining his powers and identity as well…

Rom the Spaceknight, and Genis-Vell. He was integral in the formation of the Avengers with his own Teen Brigade team…

…and played a major role in the Kree–Skrull War and the Destiny War; he became a Hulk, and an Abomination…

gaining super-information powers. became a hacktivist known as the Whisperer and after his death at the hands of the Hydra firing squad…

…was brought back from death as an A-Bomb-ination.

But is it entirely a coincidence that as the character is revived in All-New Venom, …

…he gets a reference in today's X-Men #8 as the eternal sidekick, with Captain Marvel (the one that Rick Jones wasn't a sidekick to) dropping his name in reference to Carol Danvers' relationship to the X-Men?

No, no, I don't think it is. Clearly, this is Rick Jones time, baby! All-New Venom #1 by Al Ewing and Carlos E Gomez is published today, as is X-Men #8 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman.

ALL NEW VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241029

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM? The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick… or even the Mayor… We're giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won't know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos G mez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241024

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99

