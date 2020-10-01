In the back of this week's Giant-Size X-Men Tribute comic book published by Marvel, Len Wein's widow Valada Wein talked about the project and a few minor changes along the way.

MARVEL: As part of this tribute, Marvel worked with you to update a few words that would not be appropriate in a modern reader's view. How do you think Len would have written it today? VALADA: I am pretty sure Len would have understood and cooperated with the minor rewrite that was done to address contemporary concerns about language. Len, I think, did a good job of giving characters their own 1., voices, even having them use language or terms he would not ; use himself. John was an angry character, possibly reflecting what Len might have gleaned from the Wounded Knee protests in 1973 (although that ved the Sioux and not Apache). The changes are — = retain the rhythm that Len used in his writing and a -e ess likely to cause unnecessary offense in these more enlightened times.

So what words changed? Well, we noticed a few.

"Squaws" to "mice"…

"Cripples" to "old man"…

"The Jap" to "He's Back"…

And "crippled one" to "legless one"… the choices are always interesting, but it's notable that God Loves, Man Kills was just published, as is.

