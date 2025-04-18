A Rick And Morty Event Series Launchesin July and Runs Into October

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Daniel Kibblesmith, rick and morty

Seven-part comics cataclysm crosses dimensions with tie-in specials from surprise guest creators.

The series kicks off with Rick planning a wild bachelor party leading to universe-spanning chaos.

Join Rick and Morty on a cosmic adventure as they face consequences from their past interdimensional misadventures.

Oni Press is to publish Rick And Morty Vs The Universe in July, which ties in with three other unannounced one-shots, both written by Daniel Kibblesmith, and both making up a seven-issue event running into October 2025.

"Don't call it a Crisis! After 10 years and a million dimensions, Rick and Morty are headed into the one challenge they never could have anticipated: their first comic book event! Move Over, Big Bang! Galaxies Come and Galaxies Go … But Our Universe Has Never Faced Anything as Consequential as This Seven-Part Comics Cataclysm! You're Invited to the First Rick and Morty Comic Book Event EVER, as Officiated by Cosmos-Colliding Creators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki), Jarrett Williams (Speed Force), and a Host of Special Guests!… this summer's seven-part countdown to the end of everything that was, is, and will is a cosmos-colliding Rick and Morty spectacular features, well, EVERYONE you recognize and may want to avoid from across the Omniverse! And did we mention that it all starts with a bachelor party that got a little out of hand?"

"Rick's old buddy Dimension C-137 (where Rick and Morty Cronenberg'd Earth) has reached his UNIVERSAL HALF-LIFE and is getting MARRIED—to the female-presenting embodiment of the Parmesan Dimension! He's found true love and wants his old pal Rick to plan his bachelor party! WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Answer: Pretty much everything . . . and it is all Rick's fault! Now Rick and Morty are on the run from EVERY SINGLE UNIVERSE THEY'VE EVER MESSED WITH—meaning, no matter what dimension they escape to, the universe will literally be against them. And, to survive, Rick will be forced to do something he hoped he would never have to do—a last resort of EPIC PROPORTIONS!"

"Spanning seven issues total – including the core RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE event series by Kibblesmith and Wiliams and continuing across three TOP SECRET TIE-IN SPECIALS co-piloted by Kibblesmith and a stunning array of surprise guest talents, 10 years of acclaimed RICK AND MORTY comics at Oni Press have all led to this: the ultimate, dimension-smashing jumping-on point for fans old, new and in-between! Beginning on July 9th in RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1, follow the epic fallout across seven stunning chapters"

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

ART BY JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER A BY DAVE BARDIN COVER B BY TROY LITTLE COVER C BY JUAN GEDEON, INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY FLOPS EVENT VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER PRIME VARIANT (1:50) BY JARRETT WILLIAMS WEDDING VARIANT (1:100) BY RIAN GONZALES BLANK SKETCH COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ON SALE JULY 9th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC IOC: 5/22/2025 FOC: 6/16/2025

WORLDS WILL LIVE, WORLDS WILL DIE, WEDDINGS WILL BE RUINED! Every single thing Rick and Morty have ever ruined will finally culminate this July in RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1 – featuring a truly self-destructive selection of covers from Dave Bardin (Wolverine), Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League), Flops (Decks), Tom Fowler (Epitaphs from the Abyss), Jarrett Williams (Super Pro K.O.), and Rian Gonzales (X-Men '97)!

TOP SECRET TIE-IN #1: REDACTED

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & REDACTED Illustrated by REDACTED

On Sale August 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #2 (of 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale August 2025

TOP SECRET TIE-IN #2: REDACTED

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & REDACTED, Illustrated by REDACTED

On Sale September 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #3 (of 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale September 2025

TOP SECRET TIE-IN #3: REDACTED

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & REDACTED, Illustrated by REDACTED

On Sale October 2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #4 (of 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale October 2025

"I've been a huge Rick and Morty fan since I watched them bury their own bodies over ten years ago," said writer Daniel Kibblesmith," and have continued to follow their ups and downs, and downs, and more downs, and then up again, and now way, way down. It is a profound honor to force them through an adventure more cosmic and stressful than anything that they have faced before. "Who will survive and what will be left of them?"

