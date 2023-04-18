Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness in Oni Press July 2023 Solicits Rick And Morty enter the Heart of Rickness with a new mini-series by Michael Moreci and Priscilla Tramonto in Oni Press' July 2023 solicits.

Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

COVER A BY TROY LITTLE

COVER B BY ED LUCE

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

ON SALE JULY 12, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FULL COLOR

AN ALL-NEW LIMITED SERIES ADVENTURE INTO RICK'S OWN HEART OF DARKNESS FROM MICHAEL MORECI (BARBARIC) & PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO (TRANSFORMERS)!

After Summer blows his cover, Rick flees a shady deal with space mobsters and ends up stranded with the kids on a planet mysteriously devoid of any technology they could use to repair the ship. When they're intercepted by savage, furry loincloth-wearing versions of themselves, they discover technology has been forcibly removed from this society, along with their hopes for an easy escape. Will it be enough for Rick to find a way off planet, or does he also have to prove who's the Rickest Rick of them all?

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/19/2023

Rick and Morty #7

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER WITH RAFER ROBERTS

ART BY FRED C. STRESING WITH RAFER ROBERTS

COVER A BY FRED C. STRESING

COVER B BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER C BY DEREK FRIDOLFS & M. CODY WILEY

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY GINA ALLNATT

VARIANT COVER (1:15) BY RAFER ROBERTS

ON SALE JULY 26, 2023 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FULL COLOR

ALL-NEW ARC! ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! RICK & MORTY—BACK IN ACTION WITH AN ALL-NEW, 40-PAGE ADVENTURE!

Despite saving the world from near catastrophe and doing away with hyper tech bro Glug Vronsky, Rick and Morty aren't out of the woods just yet! The Goldenfolds, Noelle, and a host of weird gods have escaped Anti Hala, and they seem kinda mad at Rick for sending them there. Can Noelle truly forgive Rick and Morty?! Will the Goldenfolds take over the world?! Are we asking too many questions?!

PLUS: An extra-added bonus story by Harvey Award nominee Rafer Roberts (Archer & Armstrong)!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 7/3/2023

XINO #2 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY DAVID LAPHAM & MARIA LAPHAM, HAGAI PALEVSKY, ALISSA M. SALLAH, ALEX SEGURA & FRANÇOIS VIGNEAULT

ART BY ZANDER CANNON, DAVID LAPHAM, ALISSA M. SALLAH, CARSON THORN & ARTYOM TRAKHANOV

COVER A BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

COVER B BY JAMES STOKOE

COVER C BY NICK CAGNETTI

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY JAMES STOKOE

B&W VARIANT (1:15) BY MATT LESNIEWSKI

ON SALE JULY 19, 2023 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FULL COLOR

Meta-download #002 commence: Eisner-winning master cartoonist David Lapham (Stray Bullets) and co-writer Maria Lapham force our collective psyche into unrecognizable new dimensions in another thrilling installment of the mind-altering, sci-fi-bending anthology XINO! Award-winning and bestselling author Alex Segura (Secret Identity) and Zander Cannon (Kaijumax) embark on an intergalactic journey of revenge; up-and-coming creators Hagai Palevsky and illustrator Carson Thorn invert the work-life balance of corporate America; François Vigneault (Titan) and Artyom Trakhanov (First Knife) deliver bleeding-edge technology to Paleolithic man; and Alissa Sallah (Weeaboo) brings all-too-human nature to the barren landscape of Mars . . . Giddyup!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/26/2023

Lamentation #3

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY ARJUNA SUSINI

COVER A BY YANICK PAQUETTE WITH DAN BROWN

COVER B BY MAAN HOUSE

B&W VARIANT (1:10) BY YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE JULY 12, 2023 | $6.99 | 48 pgs. | FULL COLOR

In the terrifying conclusion to Cullen Bunn and Arjuna Susini's tale of gothic horror, the cast of Razide's Lament finally takes the stage, hoping their performance will release them from the haunted Requiem Theatre. But when the audience arrives and the mysterious Prince Razide is unmasked, they learn this premiere may cost much more than their freedom.

PLUS AN EXTRA-ADDED BONUS: Your first look at Oni's next shocking horror sensation!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/19/2023

Pink Lemonade

WRITTEN BY NICK CAGNETTI

ART BY NICK CAGNETTI WITH DON SIMPSON

COVER BY NICK CAGNETTI

ON SALE JULY 5, 2023 | $24.99 | 176 pgs. | FC | SC

Mysterious past! Colorful costume! Altruistic outlook! Zippy motorcycle! And one very overactive imagination! Meet PINK LEMONADE—the new hero on the scene! She dreams of doing big things, but ultimately, she'll settle for just helping where she can. But when Pink Lemonade accidentally crashes into the set of the next Rex Radical blockbuster, she'll take an unexpected leap into the spotlight . . . and will soon find herself confronted by a series of increasingly threatening doppelgängers, extraterrestrial fanboys, and nefarious corporate machinations.

Collecting Pink Lemonade #1–6 in one complete volume!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/12/2023

Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu

WRITTEN BY JIM ZUB

ART AND COVER BY TROY LITTLE

ON SALE JULY 19, 2023 | $24.99 | 128 pgs. | FC | SC

When their home is infested by eldritch terror, Rick Sanchez and the Smith family traverse a Lovecraftian hellscape to track down and defeat the big guy himself: CTHULHU. On their journey through Arkham and the realms beyond, they're waylaid by literary monstrosities and the characters obsessed with them—fighting off hordes of fish-people, finding and losing love, battling sentient cosmic color, and taking potshots at ol' HP along the way!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/26/2023

Action Journalism

WRITTEN BY ERIC SKILLMAN

ART BY MIKLÓS FELVIDÉKI WITH RAMÓN PÉREZ, MAX SARIN, ERICA HENDERSON, JORGE COELHO & DAVE BAKER

COVER BY MIKLÓS FELVIDÉKI

ON SALE JULY 12, 2023 | $21.99 | 128 pgs. | FC | SC

Action Journalism's favorite intrepid reporter, Kate Kelly, is New Arcadia's most trusted source for hard-hitting news. Always on the hunt for the next exclusive scoop, Kate and her trusty team infiltrate alien fleets, mad-scientist conventions, and fantasy kingdoms, all in search of the biggest stories the universe has to offer. But excitement seems to follow Kate everywhere as she keeps winding up in the middle of the story, risking it all to save the day! Action Journalism collects the fast-paced, genre-hopping series by Eric Skillman, Miklós Felvidéki, and Marianne Gusmão, as well as short stories with art by Ramón Pérez, Max Sarin, Erica Henderson, Jorge Coelho, and Dave Baker!

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/19/2023

UTown

WRITTEN BY CAB

ART AND COVER BY CAB

ON SALE JULY 5, 2023 | $19.99 | 224 pgs. | B&W | SC

UTown is the story of a seedy neighborhood that a cast of misfits call home. Samuel is a twenty-four-year-old self-described aspiring artist (but mostly a video store clerk) who's doing his best to avoid adulthood. When gentrification shows up at his doorstep, he must face the fact that the town he grew up in is no longer his safe haven—and that he's not ready to leave just yet. With no money and few options, it's time for him to step up and prove his worth as a serious artist or keep on repeating old, toxic behaviors.

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/12/2023

Mika and the Howler

WRITTEN BY AGATA LOTH-IGNACIUK

ARTIST/COVER BY BERENIKA KOŁOMYCKA

ON SALE JULY 19, 2023 | $14.99 | 32 pgs. | FC | HC

Meet Mika! Mika is a young explorer who faces familiar-yet-not-fully known objects and obstacles around her house. Today's newest challenge? The "howler" that roams her living room and hallways sucking up dust bunnies—and even her socks! But the howler isn't as dangerous as it appears, and young Mika is soon brave enough to face it. The first in a series of books for the youngest comics readers, enjoy the sweet, simple, and delightful Mika and the Howler.

IOD: 5/25/2023

FOC: 6/26/2023