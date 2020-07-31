Rick & Morty & Dracula Motherf*cker Thank FOC It's Friday

Welcome to Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

– so what's FOC'ing today?

Dark Horse launches The Art Of Rick & Morty Vol 2, a sure-to-be Christmas gift. Even if it is from a show that regularly disparaged its own artwork.

Canto gets its sequel, Canto II: Hollow Men clicking off with a 1:10 and 1:25 cover.

Locke & Key kicks off its pre-Sandman mini-series Pale Battalions, with a 1:10, 1:25 cover.

Sleeping Beauties #3 is up – how did #1 and #2 do?

Bliss #2 and Chu #2 are up – how did #1s do?

Dracula Motherf*cker is an OGN from Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson that's up for FOC – and has to be worth a check.

Fantastic Four Antehesis #1 is up for all your Neal Adams FF needs.

Iron Man 2020 concludes with #6.

X-Factor #2 is up – how did #1 do?

The Lost City Of Herecleon is the Boom Studios OGN from Bruce Livingstone and Mike Willcox that is returnable for registered retailers.

James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' new book Wynd #1 is out, fully returnable, with #2 and #3 also up for FOC.

and new book Wynd #1 is out, fully returnable, with #2 and #3 also up for FOC. Engineward #2 is up alongside#1 second print – how did #1 do?

FCBD brings us Brandon Sanderson's Dark One from AfterShock, Donut The Destroyer from Scholastic, The Best Of 2000AD and Jeffrey Brown's Only A Matter Of Time.

What at DC Comics., Batgirl #48 by Cecil Castellucci and Robbi Rodriguez, has"The Last Joke" part one, with the return of James Jr alongside the Joker. Hellblazer: Rise And Fall begins. And the first volume of a new YA series featuring Mr and Mrs Freeze.

What's on your FOC?

