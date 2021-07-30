Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot

Bleeding Cool recently ran a piece with Todd McFarlane talking about how he gets paid twice as much by DC for a minor character on the Stargirl TV series as he does by Marvel for Venom, despite the games, cartoons, Spider-Man 3, Venom movie, and the upcoming Venom 2.

This also gave us the opportunity to mention Ed Brubaker's complaints about Winter Soldier and how he sees more for his two-second worldless cameo in Captain America; The Winter Soldier than he did for creating the character or from The Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV show.

And Jim Starlin talking about how he got paid for a minor mention of a character name in Batman Vs Superman than for his creation of Gamora, Nebula, and Thanos from Marvel Comics.

After which Rick Remender tweeted-then-deleted "Being the one of conceived of, pitched, and helped design the new Captain America and not seeing a single penny or acknowledgment is a bummer." In 2015, Rick Remender took a break from Marvel Comics to concentrate on his creator-owned comic books. He never went back. And slowly we are getting more of a picture why. Last year, Remember tweeted out "A fun look at how Carlos Pacheco and I designed the new Captain America. First is Carlos' take. Then the rough I designed. Then Carlos' final design. Marvel wanted Sam to lose the wings but I fought to keep them and I'm glad I did. Way cooler with them. I took a ton of abuse for turning Sam into Captain America and had all sorts of insane people attack me so it's nice to see the hugely positive reaction to the use of my take on Sam and Captain America in the MCU. If it inspires some kids and makes a positive impact of any kind that does my heart a tremendous good." With Carlos Pacheco adding "There were so many steps between the first take until the final design that Marvel did a variant cover with some of them…"

Combined that with last year's comment, when Remender said "I basically wrote the ending of Avengers Endgame but wasn't invited to the premiere or offered a penny. The story in Deadpool 2 was based on my stuff, not even a thank you. No surprise. Everyone works for these companies knowing what they are." By now, I do how that is true. Oh yes, and the X-Men just got their own planet.

Rick Remender has not worked for Marvel Comics for several years. His new Image Comics series A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance with André Lima Araújo will be published in October.