Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class

The most recent issue of Deadly Class #54 by Rick Remender and Lee Loughridge published by Image Comics, is part of wrapping up the whole series into a neat bow, the final issue out in October. Which means going back over some old ground for this comic book about assassins in an academy under the streets of San Francisco and the impact they have on the rest of the world. With a grown-up Marcus Lopez Arguello selling a version of his life as a TV show, Lone Star.

It is worth knowing that Deadly Class became a SyFy TV series but, like many SyFy TV series, was cancelled after one season. SyFy though, not The Crime Network. Clearly not the same thing at all.

The Crime Network not the SyFy Network. We just want to make that clear going forward.

Even though Marcus believes that this means it will die a death. Did Rick Rememder think that about Deadly Class? Are the real show and this fictional show Lone Star in any way related?

Deadly Class was also set in San Francisco, like the comic, but filmed in Vancouver, like Lone Star. But Rick Remender did film something in San Francisco.

A commercial for Honda who sponsored the Deadly Class show. In which he is driven around San Francisco in a Honda talking about the city that the show isn't being filmed in.

And apparently, Honda is doing the same with Lone Star.

Sick as a dog, Marcus does the commercial anyway, getting more and more worried about doing it. You can watch the video that Rick Remender did for Deadly Class, SyFy and Honda here. And you can see how this stand-in for Rick Remender goes through something very similar… let's compare some panels.

The director Todd talks Marcus through what he needs and how Marcus can deliver it. "Leaning against the hero car having a coffee when the interviewer will pull up."

Yup, that's the one. And that's Rick Remender, folks.

Marcus really doesn't like the Honda being compared to punk rock.

Looks like Rick Remender at least managed to make the link not quite so on the nose.

After he gets a talking to, from Todd. I can't find the credit, but Todd had to be the director of the SyFy Honda commercial, right?

So Rick Remender gets to talk about not working for the corporate man.

While working for the corporate man.

And Marcus' lines about San Francisco…

… do seem rather familiar. But who is there to judge him?

He doesn't talk about punk rock in a Honda car commercial too much, does he?

Only a bit…

The new Deadly Class is published this Wednesday. What other event from Rick Remender's past will it dig up?

