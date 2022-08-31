Ringo Awards 2022 Nominations Announced, Ahead Of Baltimore Comic Con

The 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards Nominees have been announced with the release of the final ballot. The awards are to be presented at the Ringo Awards Banquet and Ceremony in conjunction with the 2022 Baltimore Comic-Con on the evening of Saturday, the 29th of October.

Voting on the 2022 Final Ballot is now open, is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally. Final ballots can be submitted directly or via the website, and voting will close on the 28th of September 28. We now present the 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards Final Ballot.

There is already the observation on social media that the Best Writer, one of the major categories, reflects just white men, again. And it appears that the Danes have been well organised in nominations as well.

Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)

Jeff Lemire

Sas Milledge

Eric Powell

Caytlin Vilbrandt

Thomas Zahler

Best Writer

Jeff Lemire

MerryWeather

Chris Miskiewicz

Tom Taylor

James Tynion IV

Best Artist or Penciller

Filipe Andrade

Juan Cavia

Tyler Crook

Jeff Edwards

Jock

PokuriMio

Gabriel Rodriguez

Best Inker

Sal Buscema

Adelso Corona

Eber Ferreira

Jonathan Glapion

Sandra Hope

Mark Morales

Norm Rapmund

Best Letterer

Andworld Designs

Clayton Cowles

Crank!

Taylor Esposito

DC Hopkins

Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Best Colorist

Juan Cavia

Bruna Costa

Dijjo Lima

Dave McCaig

K. O'Neill

Sandro Pacucci

Santiago R. Villa

Best Cover Artist

Simone Di Meo

Jeff Edwards

Stephanie Hans

Javan Jordan

Jeff Lemire

Peach Momoko

Sana Takeda

Best Series

Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone, IDW Publishing

Many Deaths of Laila Starr, BOOM! Studios

Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios

Stray Dogs, Image Comics

Syphon, Image Comics

Best Single Issue or Story

Commander RAO #1, Scout Comics

Mamo #1, BOOM! Studios

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3, BOOM! Studios

Something is Killing the Children #20, BOOM! Studios

Tales of the Night Watchman: Under the Surface, So What? Press

Best Original Graphic Novel

Ballad for Sophie, Top Shelf Productions

Blowback, self-published

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks

Djeliya, TKO Studios

Save it for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, Abrams Books

This is Where We Fall, Z2

Best Anthology

DC Pride 2021, DC

SENSORY: Life on the Spectrum, self-published

Smut Peddler Presents: Sordid Past, Iron Circus Comics

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, Iron Circus Comics

Yule: Dreadful Tales for the Holiday Season, self-published

Best Humor Comic

Cyclopedia Exotica, Drawn & Quarterly

Love and Capes: In the Time of Covid, Maerkle Press

Not All Robots, AWA Studios

Twiztid Haunted High-Ons: Curse of the Green Book, Source Point Press

Wicked Things, BOOM! Studios

Best Webcomic

Best Humor Webcomic

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

The Comic Book History of Animation, IDW Publishing

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks

Elvis: The Official Graphic Novel, Z2

Hakim's Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, Graphic Mundi

Run: Book One, Abrams Books

Yummy: A History of Desserts, Random House Children's Books

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel

Avatar: The Last Airbender–Suki, Alone. Dark Horse Comics

Better Place, Top Shelf

Just Roll With It, Random House Children's Books

Nobody Likes You, Greta Grump, Fantagraphics

Rainbow Bridge, Aftershock

The Underfoot: Into the Sun, Oni Press

Best Presentation in Design

Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks

EC Covers Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing

Friday Foster: The Ultimate Collection, ABLAZE Comics

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing

Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, IDW Publishing

Stake, Scout Comics

The final ballot represents an aggregate of jury and fan top nominations. Congratulations to all of the nominees. Comic pros can click the button below to submit their votes.