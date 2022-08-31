Ringo Awards 2022 Nominations Announced, Ahead Of Baltimore Comic Con
The 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards Nominees have been announced with the release of the final ballot. The awards are to be presented at the Ringo Awards Banquet and Ceremony in conjunction with the 2022 Baltimore Comic-Con on the evening of Saturday, the 29th of October.
Voting on the 2022 Final Ballot is now open, is restricted to comic book industry creative community — anyone involved in and credited with creating comics professionally. Final ballots can be submitted directly or via the website, and voting will close on the 28th of September 28. We now present the 2022 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards Final Ballot.
There is already the observation on social media that the Best Writer, one of the major categories, reflects just white men, again. And it appears that the Danes have been well organised in nominations as well.
Best Cartoonist (Writer and Artist)
Jeff Lemire
Sas Milledge
Eric Powell
Caytlin Vilbrandt
Thomas Zahler
Best Writer
Jeff Lemire
MerryWeather
Chris Miskiewicz
Tom Taylor
James Tynion IV
Best Artist or Penciller
Filipe Andrade
Juan Cavia
Tyler Crook
Jeff Edwards
Jock
PokuriMio
Gabriel Rodriguez
Best Inker
Sal Buscema
Adelso Corona
Eber Ferreira
Jonathan Glapion
Sandra Hope
Mark Morales
Norm Rapmund
Best Letterer
Andworld Designs
Clayton Cowles
Crank!
Taylor Esposito
DC Hopkins
Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
Best Colorist
Juan Cavia
Bruna Costa
Dijjo Lima
Dave McCaig
K. O'Neill
Sandro Pacucci
Santiago R. Villa
Best Cover Artist
Simone Di Meo
Jeff Edwards
Stephanie Hans
Javan Jordan
Jeff Lemire
Peach Momoko
Sana Takeda
Best Series
Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone, IDW Publishing
Many Deaths of Laila Starr, BOOM! Studios
Something is Killing the Children, BOOM! Studios
Stray Dogs, Image Comics
Syphon, Image Comics
Best Single Issue or Story
Commander RAO #1, Scout Comics
Mamo #1, BOOM! Studios
The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3, BOOM! Studios
Something is Killing the Children #20, BOOM! Studios
Tales of the Night Watchman: Under the Surface, So What? Press
Best Original Graphic Novel
Ballad for Sophie, Top Shelf Productions
Blowback, self-published
Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
Djeliya, TKO Studios
Save it for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, Abrams Books
This is Where We Fall, Z2
Best Anthology
DC Pride 2021, DC
SENSORY: Life on the Spectrum, self-published
Smut Peddler Presents: Sordid Past, Iron Circus Comics
You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, Iron Circus Comics
Yule: Dreadful Tales for the Holiday Season, self-published
Best Humor Comic
Cyclopedia Exotica, Drawn & Quarterly
Love and Capes: In the Time of Covid, Maerkle Press
Not All Robots, AWA Studios
Twiztid Haunted High-Ons: Curse of the Green Book, Source Point Press
Wicked Things, BOOM! Studios
Best Webcomic
- Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy, WEBTOON
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, WEBTOON
- I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp, Insider
- Let's Play, WEBTOON
- Lore Olympus, WEBTOON
Best Humor Webcomic
- The Little Trashmaid, Tapas Media
- Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell, WEBTOON
- The Middle Age, middleagecomic.com
- Mr. Lovenstein, Tapas Media
- Rosebuds, GoComics
- Sarah's Scribbles, Tapas
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
The Comic Book History of Animation, IDW Publishing
Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
Elvis: The Official Graphic Novel, Z2
Hakim's Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, Graphic Mundi
Run: Book One, Abrams Books
Yummy: A History of Desserts, Random House Children's Books
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel
Avatar: The Last Airbender–Suki, Alone. Dark Horse Comics
Better Place, Top Shelf
Just Roll With It, Random House Children's Books
Nobody Likes You, Greta Grump, Fantagraphics
Rainbow Bridge, Aftershock
The Underfoot: Into the Sun, Oni Press
Best Presentation in Design
Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?, Albatross Funnybooks
EC Covers Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing
Friday Foster: The Ultimate Collection, ABLAZE Comics
Jim Lee's X-Men Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing
Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, IDW Publishing
Stake, Scout Comics
The final ballot represents an aggregate of jury and fan top nominations. Congratulations to all of the nominees. Comic pros can click the button below to submit their votes.