Captain Kingdom and Captain France join Marvel Comics' Captain America, alongside Russia's Red Widow and China's The Star

Captain America #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz, scheduled from Marvel comics in December willl introduce four new national identity characters, each representing one of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council: Captain Kingdom, representing United Kingdom; Captain France, representing France; Red Widow, representing Russia; and The Star, representing China and dubbed the "United Captains"… "they'll assemble with Captain America to keep Latveria from falling into chaos, but upon infiltrating the unstable—and highly advanced—country, their true motives will be revealed. Bringing Captain America's bold new era to present day in full force, the storyline positions him as a pivotal player in determining the current state of the Marvel Universe and is essential reading for major events coming next year."

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ Cover and Designs by VALERIO SCHITI Foil Variant Cover by IVAN TAO On Sale 12/17 A WORLD WITHOUT DOOM! The aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile—but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

"Last month saw the launch of an all-new run of CAPTAIN AMERICA by Eisner-nominated writer Chip Zdarsky and superstar artist Valerio Schiti. One of most acclaimed Marvel debut issues of the year, the new series kicks off with a five-part saga set shortly after Steve Rogers emerged from his icy slumber, revealing the star-spangled hero's first confrontation with Doctor Doom. The second arc will start in CAPTAIN AMERICA #6, on sale in December, and will take place in present day as Captain America deals with the direct aftermath of Doom's fall, following One World Under Doom. In addition to Schiti, the arc will be drawn by guest artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz, a duo making their Marvel Comics debut later this month in Doomed 2099, who kick things off in issue #6.

"I love the idea of "official" super heroes, ones who work within the system," Zdarsky told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "It felt like there would be some sort of United Nations representatives from the Security Council member countries to deal with situations like Latveria. So, the United Captains came from that idea, a team that isn't a team, that may have their own agendas."

"Schiti's work on the X-Men titles and G.O.D.S. have made him one of the Marvel's premier character designers. Now, he brings his skills to CAPTAIN AMERICA, modernizing Cap's suit and creating fantastic, instantly iconic costumes for the four new United Captains, each of which will be spotlighted on design variant covers for CAPTAIN AMERICA #6-9. "One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters," Schiti said. "It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."