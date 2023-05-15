Riri Williams Ironheart Comic For August – Alongside Disney+ Launch? A new solo comic for Riri Williams, The Invincible Ironheart by Stephanie Williams & Jim Towe launches in August. Might the TV series follow?

As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, we are getting a new solo comic book for Riri Williams, The Invincible Ironheart by Stephanie Williams and Jim Towe from Marvel. It's a good week for Stephanie, we also just announced a new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur graphic novel she is writing for Scholastic. And with Ironheart not only wielding her personal super fighting suit, but also wielding the Ten Rings of the Mandarin as well…

RIRI WILLIAMS, THE INVINCIBLE IRONHEART #1 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

Riri Williams, A.K.A. Ironheart, super-genius and Tony Stark's young protege is back! How does this teenage hero manage a super hero

work-life balance? And will the newly obtained Mandarin's Rings prove to be more of a burden than a gift? Join Stephanie Williams

(WAKANDA, SCARLET WITCH) and Jim Towe (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, AVENGERS FOREVER) as they blast Ironheart into new heights!

40 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

Ironheart is an upcoming six-episode TV series created by Chinaka Hodge for Disney+, with Hodge as head writer. Dominique Thorne will reprises her role as Riri Williams / Ironheart from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing the series and filming began at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in early June last year, before moving to Chicago in late October, and concluding by early November. Might an August release date for the new comic book suggest the TV series might be hitting around then? Or will it be timed for the release of the collection a few months later?