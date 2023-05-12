Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur's Wreck And Roll Scholastic Graphic Novel Stephanie Williams and Asia Simone are creating a new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur original graphic novel, Wreck And Roll for 2024 from Scholastic.

Stephanie Williams and Asia Simone are creating a new Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur original graphic novel, Wreck And Roll for 2024, which might be when the second season of the TV show hits. It's a good guess, anyway. Disney and Marvel like to keep things tight, even though this book is being published by the biggest comics publisher in the English-speaking world, Scholastic.

Previous Scholastic Marvel graphic novels include the Avengers Assembly, Shuri and Miles Morales series, Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin and Captain America: The Ghost Army. Looks like Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur is the next on their list, after the success of the TV series.

An all-new original graphic novel starring Marvel's Lunella Lafayette (Moon Girl) and her pet dinosaur! Just in time for the debut of her original Disney TV show, Lunella Lafayette — aka the smartest person in the Marvel Universe — gets her own original graphic novel! When a rad-skating band of thieves start going wild, it's up to Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to take to the streets and put a stop to their crime spree – while making sure to bust a few sweet moves along the way! But can Lunella balance fighting crime AND training with her all new, all awesome derby team – especially when it turns out that team might be up to no good? Set against the backdrop of her vibrant Lower East Side community, this hilarious graphic novel with a diverse cast of characters will be a hit with kids everywhere.

Stephanie Williams graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and entered a career in scientific research, before switching to writing comic books when she became a mother, including Marvel Voices, Wonder Woman, Nubia, Wakanda, Iceman, Spider-Verse, Dark Crisis, Grifter, Tales From Earth-6, Scarlet Witch and more. She is also a comic book historian and has written for SYFYFANGRRLS, Marvel, The A.V. Club, Nerdist, Den of Geek, and Rotten Tomatoes. She also has two webcomics, Parenthood Activate and But What If Though, and Living Heroes on Kickstarter.

Asia Simone graduated from The University of the Arts in May 2020 with a BFA in Illustration and a Minor in creative writing. In November 2021, she signed with the renowned children's book agency, Andrea Brown Literary Agency and is now agented with Jemiscoe Chambers-Black, and an artist on the recently released Pack Your Bags, Maggie Diaz, from Scholastic.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur original graphic novel Wreck And Roll will be published on the 6th of February 2024