Rise Of The Five #1 in Scout Comics December 2024 Solicits

Terry Blas and Eva Cabrera's Rise Of The Five launches as part of The Thirteen in Scout Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as their new shift unto horror with Dark Harbor (beating IDW and Image Comics' newly announced similar shifts…) Take a look below…

THIRTEEN RISE OF THE FIVE #1 CVR A EVA CABRERA

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

OCT241896

OCT241897 – THIRTEEN RISE OF THE FIVE #1 CVR B TERRY BLAS

(W) Terry Blas (A / CA) Eva Cabrera

Guadalupe College has a slightly different spark than your average university: they teach and train chispas-humans with exceptional powers and gifts from the gods-in how to use those powers. A class of students has just arrived to be molded into a team, but not all of them get along. Meanwhile, in the shadows, a coalescing group of villains begins to pull together pieces of a plan that would make them unstoppable. To protect the world and what they love, the new group of freshmen must take on the mantle of the former generation of chispas and become the Thirteen.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DARK UNTOLD STRANGE DETECTIVE #3 (OF 3)

DARK HARBOR

OCT241899

(W) Ivan Lacitignola (A / CA) Francesco Iaquinta

Final issue of the first volume is here! Detective Zakaria Thompson returns to Duskshore to report to Harris and share his plan. However, the situation in town is completely out of control, and the Detective decides to act. Will Zak be able to use his "gifts" to solve the case and free Duskshore?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

FINAL INTERVIEW #3 (OF 5)

DARK HARBOR

OCT241900

(W) Edward Nguyen Borey (A / CA) Lou Peterson

Former golden boy Hal played football in college, but his days of greatness ended with an injury. After years of drifting through dead end jobs, he's deep in his 30s and has little to show for it except a secret. For years, a Neon Cowboy and other visions have appeared to him, and he follows these hallucinations as though they were divine omens. The day of the Red Door attacks, Hal will put his neon omens to the ultimate test: are they true visions, or has Hal lost his mind?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

GREYLOCK #6

DARK HARBOR

OCT241901

(W) Eli Shockey (A / CA) Atagun Ilhan

Now in development for TV with Second Act Entertainment! Final issue of volume 1! Greylock's mad hunt has led him here, in the depths of the Highflower's mansion. Face-to-face with a mad elf who grasps for inconceivable powers, this bombastic battle of magic is not one you'll want to miss!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

LOOP #4

DARK HARBOR

OCT241902

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Ruben Gil

Becky's ghost traps Ellie in a relentless cycle of torment, keeping her bound in a nightmarish loop. As Ellie struggles to break free, the school shooter looms ominously, planning to repeat his horrific acts. Can Ellie and Becky find a way to shatter this cycle of despair before the nightmare reoccurs?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

BLACK COTTON SCOUT LEGACY COLL PACK

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241874

(W) Richard Rivera (A / CA) Marco Perugini, Marcelo Henrique Santana

A Scout Legacy collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8 1/2" x 12 3/4") includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Set in an alternate reality where the social order of "white" and "black" is reversed, when it comes to social standing and class, the Cottons are at the top of the food chain, part of the One Percent, and are seemingly untouchable. However, that all changes when Zion, their police officer son, who decided to not follow in the footsteps of his father and matriculate towards running the family business, is involved in the shooting of a minority white woman and ignites their city in a fury of protests and a call for action against racial injustice.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BLACK DEMON TALES TP VOL 01 EMERGENCE (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241875

(W) Hector Rodriguez Iii, Sebastian Mart?nez-Kadlecik, David Bowles, Felipe Moreno (A) Vincenzo Sansone, Bruno Olivera, Vincenzo Sansone, Various (CA) Diego Martini

Four harrowing tales expand the universe of the film The Black Demon, featuring an ancient megalodon that prowls the Pacific, unleashing its wrath on any who violate those waters. Along the way, we discover the origins of the massive shark and its seemingly immortal harbinger, a former Spanish priest. We meet a naval researcher bent on destroying el Demonio Negro, even at great cost to herself. And we witness righteous devastation of monstrous proportions as the aquatic kaiju fulfills its role as divine champion of the seas, wiping greedy polluters from its waves even in alternate versions of our world.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

BLADE IN THE DARK COMP SET COLL PACK VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241876

(W) Morgan Quaid (A / CA) Wili Roberts

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8 1/2" x 12 3/4") includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout samurai supernatural horror series, Blade in the Dark! Includes issues 1 -5! They came, masked, in the dead of night and burned the village to ash. Rook of the Hidden Song, sole survivor to his people, must seek Vengeance. Yet the path ahead is strewn with hidden dangers; monstrous creatures inhabiting the skins of the dead and dying, human soldiers warped by supernatural forces and rogue gods intent on mischief and destruction. Rook must cut a path of blood and reclaim the treasured heart of his ashen village or die in the attempt and take his place alongside his slaughtered kin.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

CISSY #5

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241877

(W) Charles Chester (A / CA) Alonso Hern?n Molina Gonzales

Another oversized issue! Eleven-year-old Gabriel and his living (!) Teddy Bear guides and allies-Brambles and Cissy- have just survived a trap set by The Crying Man with the help of a new friend-a mystical, spectral creature named Twizzle. With Twizzle as a guide, the party continues their pursuit of the kidnapped Maddy. Meanwhile, Ray and Antonio find a mysterious island atop the frozen Orion Sea. The island has gifts for them… but at what cost?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

CODE 45 COMPLETE SET COLL PACK

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241878

(W) Benjamin Hunting (A) joe Ng

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8 1/2" x 12 3/4") includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout's hit series, Code 45! This is an urban fantasy that explores mental health through the lens of dragons, drugs, and underground raves. A subway driver named Vanessa discovers a terrifying world of dragons, drugs, and underground raves lurking beneath the streets of Montreal. Transferred to the night shift, she must fight to uncover what's real, what's not, and how it ties into a dark family secret about mental health. How much longer can she deny what's right before her eyes?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

COUNT DANTE COMP SET COLL PACK

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241879

(W) J C Barbour (A) Wes Watson (CA) Cary Nord

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8 1/2" x 12 3/4") includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout's hit series, Count Dante! The package includes issues 1-6! Count Dante, the cape-wearing, car-selling, controversial karate master from the 1970s. But while the reporter interviewing him is excited to hear the salacious details of a crazy life, it is clear the time was bittersweet for Brown.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

FOREVER MAPS LEGACY ED #1 (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241880

(W) Michael Lagace (A / CA) Todor Hristov

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! In 1794, a young man named John is given a map. Curious, he follows it, and when he arrives at the end, he finds a similar map. This leads him to another, and then another, and on and on. Determined to find something, anything, else, he continues to follow these strange maps all over the country. Decades later, he learns that as long as he follows them, he doesn't seem to get older… and it's not until nearly a century later that he realizes when he stops, time begins to catch up with him. Torn between family and immortality, John must continually choose between living forever and having a life worth living.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

JUNIOR VOL 2 DARK STONE #1 CVR A ALEX KMETO (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241881

OCT241882 – JUNIOR VOL 2 DARK STONE #1 CVR B ALEX KMETO (RES)

(W) Alex Kmeto (A / CA) Alex Kmeto

Junior is back, and so is her space-hippo sidekick, Walter! They escaped the dinosaur-infested planet 811, taking with them a powerful and mysterious stone in hopes of keeping it safe from the clutches of the evil corporate entity, The Board. Our heroes arrive at the seemingly uninhabited desert planet 415-but there is more to this strange land than meets the eye. Sand-Crocodiles, ancient monks, evil samurai, and enemies long forgotten await in this spectacular new entry of the Junior saga. Let's adventure!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

MILK RUN #2 CVR A JARRET KATZ

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241883

OCT241884 – MILK RUN #2 CVR B LAURA HELSBY

(W) Bryan Reheil (A / CA) Jarret Katz

On the trail to solve the murders of Gabe and Maria Winters, Zack is armed and dangerous. What he'll do when he finally confronts the killer(s?) is another question though… And what about Benny? Surely Zack spending all this time trying to fix the past isn't good for a kid just looking for a friend during a tough time, right?st another part of his mundane life, becoming a way for Zack to save money on groceries by jumping to the past to pick up his milk, eggs, and other necessities. That all changes when a true crime podcast shines a light on a mystery he's wondered about for a long time: an unsolved murder he knows his powers can help solve if he just stopped thinking about himself for once.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

RANT CPU CHRISTMAS SPECIAL CVR A MK PERKER

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241885

(W) Ken Kristensen (A / CA) M. K. Perker

RANT CPU follows the misadventures of Silicon Valley's next big thing-an A.I. robot created by a hormonal and hyperactive 13-year old and powered by a mysterious energy source of alien origin. Rant is back and is starring in its very own special Christmas issue! Young Jeff learns that the miracle of Christmas isn't about the presents we receive. Instead, he finds holiday joy in the presence of a brand new neighbor girl! Meanwhile, Rant also comes to a deeper understanding of Christmas by meeting the big man himself-Santa! (Well, sort of…)

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

RECOUNT LEGENDARY COLL PACK

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241888

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

A LEGACY collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8 1/2" x 12 3/4") includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! During his resignation speech, a corrupt U.S. president is assassinated by an agent in his Secret Service detail. The transition of power was immediately succeeded to his VP, Meredith McDearmon. Soon after, the ruthless cult-like conspirators, known only as "The Masses," announce to the American public their vow to take out anyone who sided with the dead president. The only person who can be trusted, Special Agent Barto, must get the newly sworn in Commander-in-Chief to the safety of the White House before the nation collapses under the violent weight of The Masses.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

ROGUES #6

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241889

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Pablo Moreno Collar

Bram and Weasel are back… Yes, again, that's no surprise… but surely you didn't expect them like THIS! This time it seemed simple. A classic: a nobleman hiring our 'heroes' to rescue his fiancée, kidnapped by the Pirate King Puce. How does it all end up with rum-running ship battles, bloodthirsty sorceresses, revolutions, erupting volcanoes, tribal kings… and the fearsome Octodammerung?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SIDNEY HAMMER #3

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241890

(W) Massacre (A / CA) Massacre

Oversized magazine edition! Sidney Hammer is back, and this time she's facing her greatest challenge yet: a deadly vampire threat, a ferocious werewolf menace, and an otherworldly demonic terror unleashed through an Ouija board-all at once. Written by Massacre, this issue continues the themes that made Sidney a beloved comic, now featuring the stunning art of Bea Gutierrez. Get ready for a supernatural showdown like no other in this oversized, 40-page magazine issue!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

STABBITY BUNNY SCOUT LEGACY COLL PACK VOL 02

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241891

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

A Scout Legacy collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (Stabbity Bunny Emmett Story #1 one shot bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Stabbity Bunny is an heirloom, passed from mother to daughter, that becomes the protector of Grace, the newest little girl to hold him. There is a supernatural force that has been hunting and killing their family for almost a century and the final confrontation is near. Grace is kidnapped and though she is a resourceful girl, trained in survival, it is the unexpected intervention of her plush bunny, Stabbity, that ultimately saves her. The Lee family has a secret place in the tapestry of our world's destiny and the evil entity wants to control that power or destroy them.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

VEIL #3 CVR A GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241892

OCT241893 – VEIL #3 CVR B GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA (RES)

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta and writer El Torres present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their horror masterpiece! Chris Luna is trapped in the madness engulfing Greenville. As the city spirals into chaos, the delicate veil between worlds tears, and Chris becomes a helpless witness to the unfolding horror. As souls in agony call out for aid, Chris, trapped and powerless, grapples with her inability to assist them.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

ZINNOBER SCOUT LEGACY ED #1

SCOUT COMICS

OCT241894

(W) Ralf Singh, Thorsten Brochhaus (A) Ralf Singh (CA) Nic Klein

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Twenty years ago dragons returned to Earth and laid waste to human civilization. In the event the surviving humans named "Zinnober," Claire, then a young girl, lost her parents to the devastating force of these primeval creatures. Today, she's hell-bent on avenging the death of her family. But will the skills she was taught by her foster-father, the troubled ex-Marine James, be enough to fight an unstoppable enemy older than the Earth itself? Will the knowledge of her newest ally, the young scientist Andrew, bring her even closer to her goal? And what role will the mysterious Followers, a cult of mad dragon worshippers, play in all of this?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

CATRINAS CARAVAN CONFRONTATION #2

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

OCT241895

(W) David Bowles (A / CA) Jose Melendez

As Catrina and the mysterious priest battle throughout the encampment, Catrina's assistant gives shelter to a couple of young kids. He tells them a story about an Indigenous brother and sister who love each other very much, until a bright but evil angel tempts the brother to turn against and kill his family for their pagan ways. But when she awakens in the underworld, his little sister convinces the God of Death to let her return to Earth to act as their emissary… and to exact revenge for the loss of her family.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

WARDS OF THE WORLD WAKENING #2

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

OCT241898

(W) Aaron Durain (A / CA) Diana Camero

After the Montemayor and Koh-Madrid siblings enter a strange tower on the kaiju planet, they learn about its dimension-hopping nature and its connection to Earth. But these answers bring more questions as an unexpected being zaps them with energy that will supposedly grant them mysterious gifts. Before they can quite recover, they find themselves back in the company of their chaperone Lucas and under attack by massive canine beasts! Will they survive long enough to find a way home? enote beneath. As they emerge from a vast underground lake, they realize they've been transported to another world, full of super-sized creatures… and even bigger kaiju!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

