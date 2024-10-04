Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Good Guy Gang, graphic novel

Rob Justus' New DC Comics Franchise, Superman's Good Guy Gang

Superman's Good Guy Gang is a new MG graphic novel out next year by Death & Sparkles creator Rob Justus from DC Comics.

Clark Kent befriends fellow super powered kids––Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner––for a super team up that is guaranteed to delight fans in DC's debut early reader graphic novel! Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super fast, super strong, and super cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super powered kids, Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good guy points along the way.This super powered buddy comedy from the creator behind Death and Sparkles, Rob Justus, launches DC's early reader books timed to the Superman movie in July 2025. Fans will be thrilled to see characters from the film featured in this charming story for readers aged 5-7. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the Good Guy Gang grows! Rob Justus is an award-winning author, illustrator and graphic novelist. His graphic novel series Death & Sparkles won the Manitoba Young Reader's Choice Award in 2023. In 2022, Rob was selected as the illustrator for the prestigious TD Summer Reading Club in Canada. Prior to all this, Rob spent nearly a decade as a market researcher writing very bland reports. Taking a chance on himself, Rob decided to return to his childhood passion of drawing and storytelling and hasn't looked back. Rob has written and illustrated five picture books and two graphic novels. When Rob isn't telling people that he draws unicorns for a living, he is wrangling his two young boys in Ottawa, Canada.

Superman's Good Guy Gang by Rob Justus, on sale July 1, 2025. ISBN 9781799504061; $12.99 Early Reader (5-7)

