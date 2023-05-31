Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke With A Female Shatterstar Rob Liefeld will be introducing Shatterstorm, a female take on Mojoworld's Shatterstar in the upcoming Deadpool: Badder Blood #2.

Rob Liefeld is writing and drawing the upcoming Deadpool: Badder Blood series, a sequel to his graphic novel from 2017, Deadpool: Bad Blood. And with issue 2 he will be introducing Shatterstorm, a female take on Mojoworld's Shatterstar. Though, as Liefeld tells Comic Book, "Shatterstorm is her own woman entirely and not a derivative. Shatterstorm hails from Mojoworld and was born and bred to fight in the same Arena Games that forged Shatterstar, a legend among all Gladiators in the Mojoverse. With a contract on Deadpool's head, the mercenary Shatterstorm is looking to hit some paydirt." She will make a first cover appearance on Rob Liefeld's variant cover of Deadpool: Badder Blood #2

We will also see the debut of his newly designed group of mercenaries, The 5, which were originally created for his original run on New Mutants and X-Force thirty-five years ago, but never made it to print. "A group of mercenaries known as The 5, initially created for my original New Mutants/X-Force run, appear throughout the series as well. They pop in for a quick appearance in Deadpool: Badder Blood #1, alongside Shatterstorm who takes center stage in issue #2! Lots of new faces and characters throughout the series, which is the most fun I've ever had crafting a comic book. Excited to get this in readers hands! Freed from the Gladiator Pits of the Arena Games, SHATTERSTORM arrives as Mojoworld's deadliest assassin. Does Deadpool stand a chance?"

Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 is on sale next week and #2 is on sale on the 19th of July.

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR230697

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

DEADPOOL, WOLVERINE, CABLE – IT DOESN'T GET BADDER THAN THIS! WADE WILSON is back, and he's brought some frenemies! As the villainous THUMPER returns to take out the man who created him, WOLVERINE and CABLE step in for a daring rescue mission. But as DEADPOOL becomes embroiled in nefarious criminal machinations in MADRIPOOR, will the trio be able to join forces?or will Thumper's agenda put an end to their efforts? Don't miss the highly anticipated follow-up to DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD, as Rob Liefeld returns to the Merc with a Mouth and introduces NEW characters into his wild world who are sure to become the next fan-faves, including the first appearance of SHATTERSTORM! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 07, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230760

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

DEADPOOL VS. SHATTERSTORM – AND THAT'S JUST THE BEGINNING! DEADPOOL thinks he's pretty good with a sword…but is he good enough to trounce the mysterious blade-brandishing SHATTERSTORM?! Win or lose, will ol' WADE WILSON have what it takes to navigate the Terrors of KILLEVILLE? And who or what is ARCATA? Rob Liefeld's tour-de-force DEADPOOL epic continues with BIG SURPRISES and EPIC ACTION unlike anything else on the stands!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231048

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

ENTER: VENOMPOOL (OKAY, SO MAYBE IT DOES GET BADDER!) VENOMPOOL! WOLVERINE! ZABU from the SAVAGE LAND! The IMPERIAL GUARD! Welcome to KILLEVILLE, Deadpool, hope you survive the experience! Just who is ARCATA, and what are her nefarious plans for everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth?!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $4.99

