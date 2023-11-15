Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, Lady Anime

Rob Liefeld Introduces Lady Anime to Deadpool & The Marvel Universe

It's a tough week for Deadpool. As people debate whether or not the Loki finale will lead into his third movie, over in Uncanny Avengers #4, the popular superhero is finding his time divided.

Because he is uber-busy in the anthology series Deadpool: Seven Slaughters #1 which includes creators such as Marc Guggenheim, Greg Land, Chad Bowers, Steve Foxe, Cody Ziglar, Justina Ireland, Cullen Bunn, Gail Simone, Gerado Sandoval, Federica Mancin, David Baldeon, Phillip Sevy, Whilce Portacio and more. But, as ever, eyes turn to Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld introducing a new villain to the Marvel Universe. And a character that needs fewer lines drawn across her face.

Marvel readers, Deadpool fans, meet Lady Anime. With the power to turn herself into a cartoon figure.

I mean, Deadpool is also a cartoon figure or course. He's been called the Bugs Bunny of the Marvel Universe, himself based to some degree on Groucho Marx. But some cartoon figures get their insides ripped out and some do not.



And it seems that Lady Anime's powers don't just apply to herself.



Could this all be Rob Liefeld setting up the possibility of drawing a Deadpool manga/anime-book with this kind of style? Is this the kind of thing that Mark Millar would approve of when throwing around made-up statistics? Look forward to Lady Anime coming to all manner of Rob Liefeld sketch covers soon!

DEADPOOL SEVEN SLAUGHTERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230577

(W) Rob Liefeld, Various (A) Rob Liefeld, Various (CA) Greg Capullo

Seven kills in seven days! Welcome to a week in the life of Wade Wilson, the best mercenary Marvel's ever had (just ask him)! From facing off with rival killers to top secret assassinations, DEADPOOL has a lot of work to do in this blood-soaked oversized issue full of fan-favorite creators past and future!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $9.99 UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230735

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE ENEMY OF MY ENEMY IS MY FRIEND! (For one issue) Orchis comes to the conclusion that they cannot control Captain Krakoa, and on the eve of his great triumph, with the world about to burn, they must turn to…the Avengers' Unity Squad? Plus, witness the blooming of the unlikeliest romance in Uncanny Avengers history! Rated T In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99

