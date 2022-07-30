Rob Liefeld On The Entitlement Of The Youth Of Today

Rob Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, Cable and X-Force, now at the grand old age of 54, has something to say about the youth of today. Posting to Facebook…

"THE NEXT GEN – Gotta be honest, had to cut ties with a number of new talent this past spring & summer. Several of these, the work will never see the light of day, I'm having it re-done. The connective tissue is the age, these are individuals who are of an age between Millenials and Gen Z. The talents I let go are terrible with directions, they love to argue and have zero accountability. No matter how polite I share, and I write every exchange as if it would be shared in public, the reactions are a style and manner that I haven't encountered before. I go out of my way to give the benefit of the doubt, spoon feed the info and directions. But the snap and deflection is unlike anything I've encountered in 36 years. I've had a great track record breaking all manner of talents over 3 decades but man, this is a whole new era and I'm learning that I don't have the patience for the petulant behavior. Add to the fact that I pay top rates, I'm not looking for bargains. Makes me wonder what will become of the industry over the next decade. I've been really fortunate to work with so many great talents over the course of my career, but this is a whole new era that has a different standard of the dread "entitlement".

There is a sketch from At Last The 1948 Show which was further popularised by Monty Python: Live At The Hollywood Bowl, originally titled The Good Old Days and now better known as Four Yorkshiremen which begins "when I were a lad…"

Rob Liefeld concluded "I haven't encountered it in the field of comics until these past few months and wow, I'm floored."