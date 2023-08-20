Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: 2000ad, Petrol Head, Pye Parr, rob williams

Rob Williams & Pye Parr's Bring 2000AD To Image With Petrol Head

Rob Williams is best known in the UK for his 2000AD work as is Pye Parr. Now they are bringing creator-owned work to Image Comics, with Petrol Head.

Rob Williams is best known in the UK as the author of 2000AD/Judge Dredd strips such as The Ten-Seconders, Asylum, Breathing Space, Meet Darren Dead, Family, Hershey, Ichabod Azrael, Low Life, and Ordinary. While artist Pye Parr, or Simon Parr is best known at 2000AD for Intestinauts and Realm of The Damned. And now they are bringing that spirit to creator-owned work for Image Comics, with Petrol Head.

In a climate crisis-ravaged future metropolis, an old, grumpy, obsolete, smoke-belching, cigar-chomping, hotrod-racing robot is one 12-year-old girl's only hope. Together, can they outrace the chasing Robo-Cops with an invention that might just save humanity? Readers will jump straight into the non-human race with this robo-gorgeous launch issue featuring 42 story pages. "Petrol Head is that rare thing in comics—art that feels like it's actually moving on the page," said Williams. "Pye's racing sequences have this kinetic, Akira-like energy and he draws the best robots, and cars, and robots driving cars. We both come from a 2000AD background and we wanted to bring that same punky, funny edge to what is basically a heartfelt story about one smart little girl who may just be able to save the whole human race from a climate emergency, but she has to team up with a grumpy, obsolete hotrod-racing robot to do it." Parr added: "I love fast cars, big robots and cute, wise-cracking bluetits with concealed lasers, so Petrol Head is the exactly the kind of comic I've wanted to draw since I was about ten. But what elevates it beyond just squealing tyres and engine noise is its heart. It's fun, its fast, and there's big explosions… but there's also characters you'll care about, and who (eventually) care about each other. And that's all Rob. I hope everyone gets as much pleasure reading this as I did drawing it."

Petrol Head #1 will be available at comic book shops on the 8th of November. And Rob Williams has been busy going out there getting quotes.

"Rob Williams continues his winning streak with Petrol Head, yet another entry in the list of peculiar yet terrific yarns that only he could come up with. This time he's joined by the superb Pye Parr, whose stunning artwork makes this a must-have." —Garth Ennis, Preacher, The Boys

"Like Fury Road f***ed a rainbow!" —Chris Burnham, Batman Inc.

"Alex Toth's Hot Wheels via Akira, Wacky Races Beyond Thunderdome, a cranked up Pat Mills/John Wagner Hell trek; the poignancy of an over-the-hill fighter and the cynicism of Rollerball. Art that MOVES AS YOU READ IT." —Mike Collins, Dr. Who

"Possibly the most original comic book I've seen in a long time." —Chris Weston, The Filth

"Petrol Head is bloody great. Big, bold characters, loin-shakingly loud cars, and a dome-delicate world of adventures for our anthropomorphic pollution pumpers to smash through. A reminder for EV evangelists like me that though they may kill you in the long run, big loud engines will always be cool." —Duncan Jones, Director of Moon, World of Warcraft

"Petrol Head was a kick right to the side of my, admittedly soft and human, brain! What happens when warbots go vintage? This is a world where content and entertainment rule, it's AI meets THE RUNNING MAN. Petrol Head is a blue collar hero for a post-apocalyptic society, and his story's a death race bum rush of an adventure that you can't ignore!" —Steve Orlando, X-Men, Midnighter

"The Fast and the Furious with gorgeously-rendered robots in a future that's exciting, meaningful, and also somehow just the right kind of stupid fun. It's so obviously going to be a blockbuster movie. Gear-crunchingly awesome." —Paul Cornell, Dr. Who, Wolverine

"Engaging story, fine art. As a dedicated follower of future robotics it's a must-read for me." —John Wagner, Judge Dredd

"Just read Petrol Head #1 from Rob Williams and Pye Parr and it's unreal. This must be one of the most exciting comics, both visually and story, I've seen in ages. Get this ordered. They've done a great job!" —Mark Millar, Kingsman, Marvel's Civil War

"Start your engines for a high-octane, all-age SF thrill ride! Robots, races, intrigue, social commentary and a smart-talking cybernetic blue tit called Dave! Williams and Parr have a winner on their hands!" —Cavan Scott, Star Wars: The High Republic

"I'm not even remotely into cars but Pye's art here demands its own colourful toy line, gorgeous!" —Duncan Fegredo, Hellboy

"Pye Parr's lusciously dynamic art is a revelation, bringing post-apocalyptic racing to life in ways that shouldn't be possible on the page, and Rob Williams' engaging story of a girl and a robot on the run will appeal to grownups and kids alike" —Alex De Campi, Parasocial, Bad Karma

"Petrol Head takes a high concept and launches it even higher, into the stratosphere! A book packed with greasy retro futurism, Pye Parr's luminous visuals are as sharp as Rob Williams' satirical edge, you better get in gear." —Declan Shalvey, Old Dog, Alien

"Petrol Head launches you head-first into a brutal and vibrant future that feels both outrageous and tragically plausible. It's a clever, explosive and visually stunning must-read from two of the best storytellers in comics!" —Torunn Grønbekk, The Mighty Thor, Punisher

"'Petrol Head is the most fun I've had reading a comic in years." —Ollie Masters, The Kitchen, Snow Blind

"Big, beautiful, smart AND fun—don't miss this one." —Rick Remender, Deadly Class, Black Science

"A concussive blast of pure comics—part Rollerball, part demolition derby. Some of the most beautifully rendered Car Fu action you've ever seen, but that's a real heart you can hear humming under the hood." —Alex Paknadel, All Against All, Red Goblin

"With all the humor and heart that's become Williams's trademark, and all the howling hi-octane verve that'll quickly become Parr's, Petrol Head is the most exciting car comic in a generation. Somehow progressive and retro, it wears its britpunk sci-fi roots on its oil-spattered sleeves. Rob, if that littie robot birdie gets hurt I'm fucking coming for you." —Si Spurrier, Hellblazer, Coda

"Like a high-octane technicolor episode of The Twilight Zone, only souped up and ready to rumble. An unmissable comic." —Chris Condon, That Texas Blood

