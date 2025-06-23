Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: heroescon, Robb Rodriguez, spider-gwen

Robbi Rodriguez Sells Entire Spider-Gwen Original Artwork At HeroesCon

Robbi Rodriguez sells the entire Edge Of Spider-Verse: Spider-Gwen original artwork at HeroesCon on a whim

This past weekend, Spider-Gwen co-creator Robbi Rodriguez made an unannounced appearance at HeroesCon in Charlotte, North Carolina. He set up at an empty table next to comic book colourist Rico Renzi, who coloured those first Spider-Gwen appearances, and who was an official guest at the show. And Robbi Rodriquez brought with him something very special indeed – the complete original artwork for the entire Edge of Spider-Verse #2, which featured the first appearance of Spider-Gwen – and was the first time the original art had ever been seen publicly. Robbi had just brought it to the show, to show it off.

But a group of four collectors, including dealers Pedro and Aaron of Comic Lore and Bad Idea publisher, Dinesh Shamdasani, made an offer that couldn't be turned down, and within minutes, every page was sold. Heroes Con has one of the bigger artists' alley rosters of any convention on the calendar, rivalling New York Comic Con, news of the sale travelled like wildfire there, and by Saturday afternoon, it was the talk of the convention. Rumours have the prices at five figures per page and well into the six figures for the complete book. Robbi posted a story on his Instagram story shortly after that read "CHANGE OF PLANS. I WILL BE AT HEROESCON ON SUNDAY. WITH A BIG SMILE."

Robbi was seen late into the night with the buyers drinking champagne and celebrating at the Westin Hotel bar.

The pages are quite the find as there had previously been a debate as to whether they had been created digitally only, or in Robbi's hybrid style, where he prints digital effects and lettering sounds onto his inked art. But they had been done in complete standard artwork on board, and until this weekend, Robbi had been keeping that fact under wraps, even going so far as to say they were digital in interviews to stop the flood of those inquiring.

With the tenth anniversary of the book last year and original art prices in the stratosphere, it might have all been too much for Robbi to keep them to himself any longer. Last year was Spider-Gwen's 10th anniversary. She has been a very popular character from her first comic, but has become a juggernaut in recent years with the Spider-Verse movies, and the Spidey and His Amazing Friends children's animated television show. Will she appear in Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day? Either way, it's a good time to sell… and buy.

