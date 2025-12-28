Posted in: Comics, Fantagraphics | Tagged:

Robert Crumb And Roberta Gregory in Fantagraphics March 2026 Solicits

Robert Crumb brings his Art And Beauty to Fantagraphics in their March 2026 solicits, as well as Complete Bitchy Bitch by Roberta Gregory

ART & BEAUTY HC DRAWINGS BY R CRUMB (MR)

(W/A/CA) R. Crumb

Art & Beauty Magazine is at once a satirical take on aesthetics and a continued exploration of Crumb's subversion of sexuality and mainstream values. Drawings of women in positions ranging from lascivious to modest or mid-sport are accompanied by quotations from artists like Leonardo da Vinci, George Grosz, William de Kooning, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Harvey Kurtzman. Mining his own obsessions and fantasies, Crumb reimagines the history of art, challenging notions of beauty, along with society's mores and expectations of propriety around the female form. The images appeal to a mostly erotic sensibility, which in turn is undercut by the inclusion of sometimes ironic and frequently philosophical prose. The images drag philosophy back down to earth, while the writing challenges the pure eroticism of Crumb's drawings. Presenting all three issues of the series in one book, Art & Beauty Magazine is arranged chronologically, from the earliest images in the 1990s to drawings completed in 2016. Paul Morris, longtime gallerist and supporter of Crumb's practice, writes an introduction that contextualizes this body of work and the artist's career. $29.99 4/22/2026

BITCHY TP THE EXASPERATING EXISTENCE OF MIDGE MCCRACKEN (MR)

(W/A/CA) Roberta Gregory

Midge McCracken is the abrasive, self-destructive pessimist every office has. Not to mince words, she's a bitch: bitter, mistrustful, racist, and completely unfiltered in her words and thoughts. But she comes by it honestly, growing up with hateful, racist parents, suffering sexual abuse as an adolescent, experiencing an unwanted pregnancy, etc. Did we mention that this is a comedy? Roberta Gregory's unflinching sense of humor is the engine driving Bitchy! This mammoth collection includes Gregory's "Bitchy Bitch" stories, presenting a life from childhood into middle age, following the character through multiple decades. Along the way, Gregory's wider cast of characters are introduced, notably Bitchy's suffering and insufferable coworkers: the obnoxiously cheerful Sylvia (who never met a problem that positive vibes won't cure); the upwardly mobile and power-hungry Pam (aka Bitchy's boss); the intolerant, God-fearing Marcie; her hapless friend-with-benefits, Kenny; and many more. In 1976, Roberta Gregory released Dynamite Damsels — the first underground solo comic created and self-published by a woman. After contributing regularly to the influential anthologies Wimmen's Comix and Gay Comix throughout the 1980s, she launched Naughty Bits in 1991 while working as a production artist at her publisher, Fantagraphics. It became the longest-running solo alternative comic book series by a female cartoonist, coming to an end in 2004 after an influential and pioneering 14-year, 40-issue run. The Bitchy Bitch stories remain the pinnacle of a historic career, and a highwater mark in comics and graphic novels over the past 40 years.

Retail: $39.99 3/4/2026

BOOK OF MURMURS TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Candice Purwin

"Not all stories are spells, but all spells are stories." Thus begins the wisdom of the Book of Murmurs, a storybook Little Moon's mother reads to her at bedtime. When one day her parents are slain by the frightful Shenk and the book is stolen by the mischievous Catwitch, these words will guide the girl on her quest to piece her world back together. Enter a fantastical world encompassing the lush Glassmoor forest, the shivering magic of The Fault, the ethereal grandeur of The Wandering Haar, the secret Mushroom Library. Along the way, the girl encounters curious friends and foes — the Goblin, the stranger, the assassin, the librarians, gigantic spiders, a family of giants, and many others. In this place, names carry power, and the nameless are lost, adding an interior and metaphorical dimension to the girl's journey. Looming over all is the Shenk — who threatens to steal names and consume the realm with fear. In confronting this monster, the girl will face her trauma, learn of her maternal history of witchcraft, and discover her role. In The Book of Murmurs, graphic novelist Candice Purwin crafts a fantasy world rich in lore and vibrantly rendered in watercolors and colored pencils. An enchanting story of grief, identity, and queerness that conjures whimsy, wonder, and a delightful sense of dread. $18.99 3/18/2026

PRINCE VALIANT HC PERIL OF THE ROUND TABLE (MR)

(W) Paul S. Newman (A/CA) Bob Fujitani

It was a singular honor when Bob Fujitani was tapped to draw the comic book adaptation of Prince Valiant, the big-budget 20th Century-Fox movie starring Robert Wagner. No one had ever before been permitted to draw Hal Foster's classic. Then Fujitani and veteran scripter Paul S. Newman were asked to do another — and another — until they had completed a solid run of six more original issues. Now, unseen after more than 70 years, Fantagraphics returns this rare run of all seven Prince Valiant comic books to print for the first time. Prince Valiant: Peril of the Round Table features seven spectacular adventures, with all the scope, majesty, and chivalry of the thrilling days of King Arthur. Follow Valiant as he starts out as a squire to a knight of the Round Table and falls in love, only to see his beloved Aleta betrothed to another. Six more high-adventure quests and battles round out this volume, all lovingly restored from the original printings for a new generation of readers. $49.99 3/11/2026

HAL FOSTERS PRINCE VALIANT SKETCHBOOKS HC VOL 02 AN ILLUSTRATED MEMOIR (MR)

(W) Hal Foster, Brian M. Kane (A/CA) Hal Foster

The second volume of this six-part collection of annotated, never-before-seen sketches by Prince Valiant creator Hal Foster continues the series' project of revealing in intimate detail the act of creating this landmark comic strip. Part sketchbooks, part biography, part tutorial, part memoir — Hal Foster's Prince Valiant Sketchbooks are an unprecedented revelation of Foster's personal life and creative process during his final nine years on the strip, as well as a fascinating look behind the curtains as Foster coached and interacted with his chosen successor: John Cullen Murphy. Beautifully, meticulously designed and produced with the full participation of the Murphy family, this series is a testament to author and Prince Valiant historian Brian M. Kane's research prowess and determination to bring Foster's aesthetic and storytelling strategies to light. Over the course of these volumes, Kane annotates with painstaking clarity and thoroughness 366 penciled layout pages, 40 character sketches, and 577 text pages of Foster's descriptions of each panel. Also featured are an additional 143 pieces of art, mostly by Foster, 100 photographs detailing his life and career, and 123 personal letters and notes, all adding immeasurably to this exploration of Foster's life and art, as well as his collaboration with Murphy. $49.99 3/25/2026

LIGHTS OF NITEROI TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Marcello Quintanilha

In 1950s Brazil, somewhere by the beach, not far from Rio, Hélcio, a young and promising soccer player, and his friend Noël, spot someone fishing with dynamite. They decide to take a boat and steal some of the dead fish to make some money. The boat trip turns into a perilous journey as the two thieves embark on an adventure that will challenge their friendship. Inspired by the life of Marcello Quintanilha's father, Hélcio Quintanilha, this graphic novel is both a suspenseful thriller and a breathtaking story about friendship. In The Lights of Niteroi, internationally acclaimed graphic novelist Marcello Quintanilha returns to the city where he was born and raised. He dives into the waters of Guanabara Bay and crafts a plot based on real events that took place in the 1950s. It's an adventure full of suspense, involving fishermen, soccer, the Brazilian feminist and striptease artist Luz del Fuego, and the first naturist camp in Brazil. Translated by the author with Bruna Dantas Lobato. $22.99 4/1/2026

EIGHTBALL #1 (ONE SHOT) FACSIMILE EDITION (MR)

(W/A/CA) Daniel Clowes

One of the most iconic comic books in history, Daniel Clowes presents a self-described "Orgy of Spite, Vengeance, Hopelessness, Despair, and Sexual Perversion"! Originally published in August, 1989, this timeless classic includes the first chapters of Clowes's graphic novels "Like a Velvet Glove Cast in Iron" and "Young Dan Pussey," as well as the short stories "Devil Doll" (parodying Jack Chick comics), "The Laffin' Spittin' Man," and "What Is the Most Important Invention of the Twentieth Century?" Celebrate 50 years of Fantagraphics Books with this one-time rerelease! $4.99 3/4/2026

UNCLE SCROOGE LEGACY #466 BY MOONLIGHTS BLIGHT CVR A GIUSEPPE FACCIOTTO

(W) Vito Stabile, Thad Komorowski, Ralph Du Mosch, Bob Karp (A) Daan Jippes, Francesco Guerrini, Al Taliaferro (CA) Giuseppe Facciotto

Wave your black-magic wand—and watch your back! In "By Moonlight's Blight," Magica De Spell's latest anti-Scrooge scheme calls for a dark crystal that will send Scrooge to the ends of the earth… but when spells get misspelled, Magica and Scrooge both end up on a dragon-ravaged desert island. Who beats who to escape first? Then, when the Beagle Boys try to "Make Money in Your Sleep," Scrooge and Gyro Gearloose are the targets—but those get-rich dreams turn into nightmares! $5.99 3/25/2026

MICKEY MOUSE LEGACY #333 RIPPLES IN TIME PART 2 (OF 2) CVR A ULRICH SCHROEDER DAAN JIPPES

(W) Francesco Vacca, Joe Torcivia, Thad Komorowski (A) Marco Mazzarello, Giovan Battista Carpi (CA) Ulrich Schroeder, Daan Jippes

"Ripples In Time," Part 2 of 2! It's time-travel turmoil when the Rhyming Man, that diabolical double-agent, invades 2053—planning to use future secrets to conquer the world of the past! Watch Mickey, Goofy, and time-police agent Uma clean this punk poet's clock… and send him from bad to verse! Then, in "The Case of the Bandit Bears," it's that rarest of hero-villain teamups: Mickey takes on the Beagle Boys… and trouble's bruin at Brownstone National Park! $5.99 3/18/2026

FUNGAE TP (MR)

(W) Wojtek Wawszczyk (A/CA) Tomasz Lew Lesniak

A secret history of comics, unearthed within the moving biography of legendary comic artist Bernard Krigstein. Take a walk with The Outsider. Comics in the 1950s is a nowhere medium for journeymen and artistically frustrated illustrators. Certainly that's what Bernie Krigstein —a comics artist and out-of-step painter slumming in the sleazy comics industry to make ends meet— thinks. What starts as an escape attempt from the rut of cranking out comics takes successive leaps into tales of labor organizing and fighting tenaciously to realize the artistic potential of the medium. The Outsider is both a bird's-eye view of the comic book industry in the 1950s and an intimate portrait of one of its most militant artists. Joseph D'Esposito explores the Jewish roots of comics and its lineage of Black, women, and other unsung participants (such as Matt Baker, a Black pioneer of the graphic novel). In the political hotbed of postwar America, the personal and the political weave vertiginously, culminating in "Master Race," written by Al Feldstein and elevated into one of the few serious early comics works by Krigstein's formal innovations. The beating heart of Krigstein's journey is his wife, Natalie, a multifaceted character who grapples with competing roles as steadfast partner, postpartum mother, and ambitious writer. Other friends and foils include Stan Lee, Harvey Kurtzman, and Robert Kanigher. The Outsider is a story about dedication, frustration, ambition, anger, integrity —the 1950s comic book industry— all told in vivid, painterly strokes of melancholic blue.] $40 3/25/2026

