Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe To Transform Comic Shop Sales

The Energon Universe, is a new shared universe stealth-launched by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici in Void Rivals #1

When we first told you about The Energon Universe, a new shared universe stealth-launched by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici in Void Rivals #1, we speculated on how big it could become – possibly, ahem, transforming the Big Two comics universes (Marvel and DC) into the Big Three with continued success.

Bringing the Transformers, G.I. Joe and all-new Void Rivals franchise together under Kirkman's purview was certainly very positively received by fans, but there were questions of how another shared universe would fare during a time when fan and retailer sentiment on the Marvel and DC comic book universes seemed to be in decline.

While many folks at Marvel or DC might scoff at such an assessment of their current releases, it's one that we're seeing publicly echoed by retailers – something that would've been unheard of just a few years ago. Retailer Famous Faces & Funnies kicked off quite a conversation:

We're at just over 15% on G.O.D.S #1 compared to our House Of X #1. We have almost 350 subs and we have a single digit number of requests for this $10 book even with Hickman attached. Lack of excitement about this book has people looking at it like the next Eternals or Inhumans. — Famous Faces & Funnies (@FFFComics) September 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And Irish superstars Big Bang Comics echoed those sentiments:

This is another problem we're having. People don't know what G.O.D.S. is/are or why they should care beyond the creative team. https://t.co/LZcsF6jX50 — Big Bang Comics (@TheBigBang_) September 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's something that Mark Millar (of Chosen One and Big Game fame) recently called out in some controversial statements that were reported by many big comic outlets, including The Beat's Heidi MacDonald (referring to Bleedimg Cool as an "other comic news website" who reported, "he told me that real progress at Marvel and DC only came when they were desperate, and sales were slipping."

And now we're hearing that the Energon Universe, which has already seen a massive launch of the aforementioned Void Rivals #1 over 100,000 copies (a number any DC or Marvel exec would love for their new IP launches), may well be filling that sales, well, void according to retailers over the weekend, notably famed San Diego shop Now or Never Comics:

It's official: Transformers just passed X-Men and became the book with most subscribers at our shop! Bonkers. FOC is this weekend, so this is your last call to preorder! pic.twitter.com/V6P7dQPUAx — NowOrNeverComics (@NowOrNeverComic) September 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So, should we be talking about The Big THREE shared universes in comics now? Even after a fourth printing for Void Rivals #1, a third printing for Void Rivals #2 and a second printing for Void Rivals #3, I'd guess many will say that depends on those orders for Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer's Transformers #1, which just had its FOC this Monday.

Early buzz is that the numbers for Transformers #1 are quite impressive – not just for this property, but in a way that may make this the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse or Barbie-sized hit that comic book retailers have been asking for this year to bring back those fans who've soured on the current directions at Marvel and DC. I expect to have an update on this very soon if the series has succeeded at the levels I'm hearing for this October launch.

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230407

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE. THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE! Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation. Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before!In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $4.99

TRANSFORMERS #2 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230549

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

