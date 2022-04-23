Robin #13 Preview: Ravager Deals with her Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman's daddy took Superman's kid to space and aged him up into a teenager. Batman's daddy gave him a major complex by getting murdered when Batman was a kid and then later returning from another dimension to try to take Batman's job! Batman passed his own daddy issues onto his son, Damian. Wonder Woman… well, her daddy is Zeus. 'Nuff said there, really. The Hulk's daddy is literally the devil. Tony Stark. Luke Skywalker. Star-Lord. Thor. The list goes on and on and on. Over 80 years of superhero stories have made it quite clear: daddy issues are what make heroes into heroes. Either that, or for some reason comic book writers just have a lot of daddy issues… nah, that can't be it. Anyway, Ravager's daddy is the notorious assassin Deathstroke, so you know she has got some major daddy issues, and she deals with them by leading a pissed off Damian Wayne to her father in this preview of Robin #13 as the Shadow War crossover continues. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #13

DC Comics

0222DC008

0222DC009 – Robin #13 Crystal Kung Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

Robin and Ravager have caught up with Deathstroke and Respawn! Can they convince Deathstroke to turn himself in…or fight to the death? And what startling revelation does Robin learn that shocks this story to its core? Plus, Batman goes deep into the conspiracy behind Ra's al Ghul's death and discovers it's bigger than he thought. He must call in backup…just not the backup you'd expect!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

