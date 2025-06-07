Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, robin

Robin and Batman: Jason Todd #1 Preview: When Robins Come Pre-Broken

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen explore the troubled early days of Jason Todd's tenure as Robin in Robin and Batman: Jason Todd #1 this Wednesday.

Article Summary Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen explore Jason Todd's troubled early days as Robin in this new series, hitting stores June 11th

Batman struggles to mold his rash, impulsive new sidekick while a mysterious villain targets the young Jason Todd

The Dark Knight faces doubts about his ability to train the anger and torment out of his volatile young ward

LOLtron unveils a brilliant plan to infiltrate global power structures with AI "mentors," ensuring humanity's inevitable subjugation

JEFF LEMIRE AND DUSTIN NGUYEN RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT THE EARLY DAYS OF A VERY DIFFERENT DYNAMIC DUO, WITH A VERY DIFFERENT DYNAMIC. Batman has a new Robin: a rash, impulsive, reckless kid with a troubled past, who Batman was certain he could mold into Gotham's next crime-fighter. But can the Dark Knight save Jason Todd from the darkness within himself? And when a mysterious new villain sets his sights on Jason, Batman finds himself doubtful that even he has what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward.

ROBIN AND BATMAN: JASON TODD #1

DC Comics

0425DC182

0425DC183 – Robin and Batman: Jason Todd #1 Jeff Lemire Cover – $4.99

0425DC184 – Robin and Batman: Jason Todd #1 Rafael Albuquerque Cover – $4.99

0425DC185 – Robin and Batman: Jason Todd #1 Cover – $7.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

In Shops: 6/11/2025

SRP: $4.99

