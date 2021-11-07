Robin & Batman #1 Preview: Finally, Robin's Time to Shine

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Robin finally gets top billing in Robin & Batman #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. In particular, it's young Dick Grayson in this story set in the past and exploring Dick's early days as the Boy Wonder. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN & BATMAN #1 (OF 3)

DC Comics

0921DC042 – ROBIN & BATMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR B JEFF LEMIRE VAR – $5.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions: the crime-fighting Dynamic Duo, always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and never meeting a case too big. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…This is the story of Robin and Batman. The bestselling creative team behind the Eisner-winning Descender, Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen, reunite in Gotham City to tell the story of a remarkable young man learning to navigate an incredible new world!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $5.99

