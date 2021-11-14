Robins #1 Preview: For Those Who Can't Get Enough Robins

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Robins #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but if you thought this comic would only be starring Robins you know, then you'd be wrong. The self-proclaimed secret first Robin will be after the other titular Robins, according to this solicit, and we may just get a glimpse of her in this preview. Check it out.

ROBINS #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC039

0921DC040 – ROBINS #1 (OF 6) CVR B BABS TARR WORKOUT CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The five heroes to have donned the Robin cape and mask find themselves at a crossroads in their lives. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together to discuss the big thing that binds them together: Was being Robin, and Batman's sidekick, the best choice they could've made? But before they can get to the heart of the matter, they're ambushed by an unknown assailant with a bone to pick with them. She claims to have been the first Robin, and she's out to prove Batman should've never trained any of them. Winner of DC's Round Robin tournament, as chosen by you, the readers!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

