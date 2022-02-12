Robins #4 Preview: Anarky in the GC

While the rest of the Robins hunt down Anarky in this preview of Robins #4, Tim Drake is held captive in the bondage dungeon of a woman claiming to be the first Robin. Will the other Robins restore law and order in time to rescue Tim? What does any of this have to do with Stephanie Brown pumping iron?! Check out the preview below.

ROBINS #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1221DC117

1221DC118 – ROBINS #4 (OF 6) CVR B JEN BARTEL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The Robins are splintered after the events in the graveyard. On their own and on the hunt for the distributor of the SKP Tech, the former sidekicks are on the warpath, tearing through Gotham and Blüdhaven following any and all leads. But while the Robins descend on the criminal underworld, where has Tim Drake disappeared to?

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

