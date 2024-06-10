Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Chronicle Books, Geek Girl Strong, Marvel Fitness, Robyn Warren

Robyn Warren of Geek Girl Strong Creates Official Marvel Fitness Deck

Chronicle Books is publishing a new non-fiction Marvel licensed book Marvel Fitness Deck: Be the Hero of Your Exercise Adventure this autumn.

Chronicle Books is publishing a new non-fiction Marvel licensed book Marvel Fitness Deck: Be the Hero of Your Exercise Adventure this autumn. The book was inspired by Stan Lee Presents the Mighty Marvel Strength and Fitness Book, published by Marvel Fireside in 1976. That previous title was a comedy take on exercise and fitness and included the Invisible Woman giving diet tips, rather than teaching you how to make your pot belly invisible.

Marvel Fitness Deck: Be the Hero of Your Exercise Adventure, to be published on the 6th of August 2024, is a new 50-card deck by Robyn Warren, founder of Geek Girl Strong, created in 2015 with the goal of helping kids, women, and non-binary people realize that they are the superheroes they thought they would only read about. "Through GGS, Robyn focuses on helping geeks evolve their relationship to their bodies and aids them in their quest to lasting wellness, offering online health challenges as well as single player and group programs." Events are held virtually and at Comic Cons. The exercises are illustrated with graphics of superheroes doing sit-ups, jumping jacks, and other moves.

Steve Mockus, Executive Editor – Entertainment, at Chronicle Books told Publisher's Weekly that Chronicle's books are, for the most part, intended for a wide audience rather than the super fan. "We're interested in doing trade and family-friendly books that could go into Target. We want them to be accessible for all ages and not require a lot of fan-specific knowledge…. They're on the adult list, but that's to give adult fans permission to like them."

Become your own health super hero with the Marvel Fitness Deck, a 50-card deck of exercises for Marvel fans of all ages! This family-friendly deck takes inspiration from heroic Marvel characters to bring fun to accessible everyday exercise. Irresistibly illustrated with beloved characters demonstrating physical fitness activities and created with a range of ability in mind, the step-by-step exercises featured on each card are presented in a playfully inviting way. Working out is much more fun when you're doing landing lunges with Spider-Man, star stretches with Ms. Marvel, smashing squats with the Hulk, and many more mighty Marvel moves! ACCESSIBLE EXERCISES: The exercises explained in this deck and the accompanying guidebook are designed for a range of workout experiences and abilities. Modifications on the cards explain how to take the movements higher, further, faster by adjusting them to your needs. EXPERT AUTHOR: This deck is written by Robyn Warren, the founder of Geek Girl Strong, a super hero– and pop culture–inspired health coaching community for every body! FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTERS: Energizing illustrations feature fan-favorite characters, including Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Storm, Hulk, Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, and more!

The original Stan Lee Presents: The Mighty Marvel Comics Strength and Fitness Book by Ann Picardo, Stan Lee and Joe Giella, included The Human Torch's warm-up exercises, Mister Fantastic's stretching exercises, The Silver Surfer on posture and balance, Spider-Man on agility and climbing techniques, Sub-Mariner on swimming, Ghost Rider om cycling, The Hulk and Luke Cage on weightlifting with dumbbells, Thor on strength and endurance, The Invisible Girl on calories and diet, Captain America and Falcon on buddy exercises and games, Medusa on beauty and toning tips, The Thing on trouble spots and being overweight and J. Jonah Jameson on relaxation and calmness exercises…

