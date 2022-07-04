Rocketman and Rocketgirl in the Rare Scoop Comics #3, Up for Auction

The short-lived Scoop Comics series is unusual even by Chesler standards. The title cycled through humor, adventure, and war covers in its first three issues 1941-1942. The title initially lasted only 3 issues, with characters who debuted here like Master Key and Rocketman & Rocketgirl going on to appear in other Chesler titles such as Dynamic Comics and Punch Comics. Scoop Comics then reappeared for a single issue #8 with a crime comics cover (it's believed the numbering here continues from Yankee Comics). Of these, Scoop Comics #3 is a very tough comic book to get even by Chesler standards, but there's a Scoop Comics #3 (Chesler, 1942) Condition: VG up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

The stand-out features introduced in Scoop Comics are Master Key and Rocketman. Master Key in particular has the kind of unusual and complex origin that would become a Chesler trademark. Ray Cardell was a scientist who worked tirelessly for the "advancement of radio waves." During an experiment, his eyes were blasted by radio waves of a particular wavelength, and he soon discovered that he had developed a dizzying array of powers using his eyes. He could see through objects and buildings to find objects and people inside, even at a great distance. Similar to the later Marvel Comics character Cyclops, he had eye beams that could disintegrate even very durable material like steel (though Master Key had far more control over this ability than Cyclops). He could even use his eyes to compel criminals to reveal information in an unspecified way. The name "Master Key" was never explained, though perhaps it has something to do with his ability to unlock secrets using his power.

Rocketman and Rocketgirl were fairly typical science fiction jetpack-powered superheroes, though their adventures often had horror overtones. Scoop Comics #3 is a very difficult comic to get in any grade, but there's a nice looking Scoop Comics #3 (Chesler, 1942) Condition: VG up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

Scoop Comics #3 (Chesler, 1942) Condition: VG. Master Key cover, plus appearances by Rocketman, Rocketgirl, and Rocket Boy. Reprints the injury-to-eye story from #2. Piece missing from front cover. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $220.

Scoop Comics #8 (Irwin Rubin, 1944) Condition: FR. Last issue of the title. Was formerly Yankee Comics and becomes Snap Comics with the next issue. George Tuska and Charles Sultan art. Spine split, front cover detached. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $68.