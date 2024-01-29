Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, blood moon, Dirt Witch, Solicits

Rodriguez & D'Elia's Wicked Tales #1 in Blood Moon April 2024 Solicits

Christoff Rodriguez and Giuseppe D'Elia's Wicked Tales #1 debuts in Blood Moon Comics' April 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Christoff Rodriguez and Giuseppe D'Elia's Wicked Tales #1 debuts in Blood Moon Comics' April 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well the Dirt Witch one-shot by Jon McCarthy and Thomas Tikas. Take a look at the whole shebang.

WICKED TALES #1 CVR A GIUSEPPE DELIA (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241296

FEB241297 – WICKED TALES #1 CVR B JAY REED (MR)

FEB241298 – WICKED TALES #1 CVR C ESCOBAR & CAMPANO (MR)

FEB241299 – WICKED TALES #1 CVR D MIGUERU HOSE (MR)

FEB241300 – WICKED TALES #1 CVR E GONZALEZ & HUVE (MR)

FEB241301 – WICKED TALES #1 CVR F DAMIAN L FELITTE (MR)

(W) Christoff Rodriguez (A / CA) Giuseppe D'Elia

Wicked Tales #1 marks the debut of independent creators Christoff Rodriguez and artist Giuseppe D'elia and their imprint Watch Out! Studio, presenting three tales of terror on which talks about the inevitability of fulfilling certain demonic contracts, how an obscure jazz trumpeter set his mysterious latest performance, and witnessing a gambler with some magical help pushes his luck too far, plus a flash fiction. In the same vein as Tales from the Crypt, the tandem has reunited in this small anthology a bit of intriguing and a bit of horror in equal dosis revolving around the supernatural.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

DIRT WATCH ONESHOT

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241285

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Thomas Tikas

36-Page Oversized Issue! Randal made a terrible mistake. He knew not to play the record backwards, but victims of bullies often make desperate decisions. Now she is here and she must be fed. A terrifying new creature to the world of horror via a tragic tale about the consequences of action.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

EDIE #4 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241286

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

Reeling from the lives she's consumed, Edie makes a fateful decision, one that will lead her toward a possible "cure."

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241287

FEB241288 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

FEB241289 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR C MAAN HOUSE (MR)

FEB241290 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #2 (OF 4) CVR D MAAN HOUSE (MR)

(W) Elliot Worth (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Tensions rise at the bottom of the ocean as the restless passengers aboard the SS Meroveus try to not lose their heads. Meanwhile, the two men in charge of patrolling the surrounding waters spot a ghostly woman floating in the dark drift. Lured by her silver beauty, they fish her into their watercraft, only to find that she is not quite dead after all…

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #6 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241291

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

The house accepts its fate. Ahead, we will all get to know the true meaning of horror, grief, and love. Nothing is ever simple.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

HUMBABA #3 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241292

(W) Ricky Sikes (A / CA) Ricky Sikes

Gil is on the lookout. Last issue, Gil went through some changes and made a few friends in the process. Now, Gil is back to his old hunting ways as he travels through an enchanted wildlife refuge in search of his greatest mistake, Humbaba. Who knows, Humbaba may have gone through some changes of his own!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

ICE CANYON MONSTER #4 (OF 7) CVR A ORTEGA (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241293

FEB241294 – ICE CANYON MONSTER #4 (OF 7) CVR B ORTEGA B&W VAR (RES) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Jonnuel Ortega

Fans of monsters and Cthulhu, rejoice! The monsters have risen! A new tupilaq is introduced into the waters of Greenland. Sent to destroy the Octopus, it's not only the life of the monsters that's hanging in the balance; the life of the shaman is as well!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

LAND LEFT BEHIND #2 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

FEB241295

(W) Joseph Hoobler (A / CA) Joseph Hoobler

"In this land, we are prey." After the first day within prehistoric land left behind, the caravan of the charging steer and its knights have learned a hard lesson. Little do they know, the true terror, and the true test, comes in the night.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

