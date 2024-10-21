Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Lenore, roman dirge

Roman Dirge's Lenore The Cute Little Dead Girl Returns to Titan Comics

Roman Dirge's Lenore, The Cute Little Dead Girl, returns to Titan Comics in January 2025 after seven years. Lenore, The Cute Little Dead Girl was created by Roman Dirge, after Lenore by Edgar Allan Poe in 1998, published by Slave Labor Graphics, as well as animated shorts for Sony's ScreenBlast website in 2002. In July 2009, a new comic series started, now published by Titan Books and called Lenore Volume II. Previous issues were made into a coloured edition trade paperback called Lenore Volume I.

"Lenore faces off against the legendary Time Goats in the G.O.A.T. fight of the century. This three-issue series, entitled The Time War, is the highly-anticipated return of Roman Dirge's unique, anarchic and cult classic character. Reunited after being separated and lost across the entirety of all-history, after eating three Time Goats who'd come to save them from a demented demonic pickle hat, Lenore and co must make one last stand and do battle with a futuristic army of enraged Time Goats from the far-flung future who've come to Earth for revenge!

"My main obsession in life, other than video games, cats, and Mexican food, is sci-fi. My favorite sub genre of sci-fi is time travel. So, I thought, "Hey, what if I combine Lenore with that thing I love?", leading to the Time Goats saga," says writer and artist, Roman Dirge on the new series. "Just be glad it wasn't a 4 issue series about Lenore eating Mexican food while petting cats that are somehow playing video games with their little paw paws."

Plans were made for the making of a Lenore feature film by Sony Family Entertainment. A script was written, but it was not approved by Dirge. In 2011, Roman Dirge announced that Neil Gaiman had agreed to serve as an executive producer for a CGI film adaptation. But there has been no news on that in some time. Roman Dirge's latest graphic novel was a gory comedy book for adults, I Can Count To Ten, just published.

Lenore: The Time War #1 is out on the 29th of January, 2025.

