Rosemary Mosco, Binglin Hu's New Graphic Novel, Expedition Backyard

Expedition Backyard is a new nonfiction young chapter book graphic novel by Rosemary Mosco and Binglin Hu, the latest in a line of new publications picked up by Gina Gagliano, Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. Expedition Backyard, tells the story of a gregarious Vole and more retiring Mole, who explore their suburban environment—until they accidentally move to the city and have to adjust to a new outdoor life. We're talking Wind In The Willow City Complex.

Rosemary Mosco also created the Bird and Moon nature comics, which were the subject of an award-winning museum exhibit and the 2019 ALA Great Graphic Novel for Teens. She co-wrote The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid, speaks at birding festivals and writes for Audubon and the PBS kids' show Elinor Wonders Why.

Binglin Hu is a designer at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, and an illustrator and cartoonist. They directed ZODIAC!, an illustration anthology celebrating the Eastern zodiac cycle and featuring 36 Asian artists around the world. Binglin says of the art above, "followup on my book announcement! here's some character drawings for the project. this is probably the only bit of concept art i'll be sharing publicly for now; you can keep up with my Patreon for more"

Expedition Backyard will be published by Random House Graphic in 2022. Rosemary Mosco's agent is Seth Fishman at the Gernert Co. and Binglin Hu's agent is Susan Graham at Einstein Literary Management represented Hu.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers.