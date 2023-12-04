Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, Oliver Ono, rosie knight

Rosie Knight & Oliver Ono's Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp

Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp is a new graphic novel from Rosie Knight and Oliver Ono coming out from IDW Publishing next August.

Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp is a new graphic novel from Rosie Knight and Oliver Ono coming out from IDW Publishing next August. They previously collaborated on Godzilla Rivals II: Battra also published by IDW. Knight says on Instagram, "Me and Oliver Ono have been working on a new Minilla graphic novel for the last couple of years @idwpublishing and you can preorder it now!! Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp is a gorgeous summery adventure with disabled leads and my fave monster (and many of yours)! It's hard to put into words just how stunning Oliver's art is, you can swipe to see his full beautiful Totoro inspired cover and get a taste! Also an absolute dream to have this announced on the official Godzilla website, so I am on cloud nine rn. Excited to reveal that my beloved Nick Marino is doing color assists on the book, and we'll have fantastic letters from Jodie Troutman! I wanna give a massive thank you to Jaz Joyner who believed in and picked up this cozy, cute adventure and to our editor David Mariotte for helping us to bring the book to life!!"

The listing reads;

"This fresh Godzilla OGN proves that kaiju are for kids. Especially the ones who'd rather befriend beasts than fight them. As an aspiring cartoonist, Zelda has always dreamed of attending an art summer camp, and this year she finally gets to go! But when she arrives to Make It Summer Camp, she's horrified to see the easels and sketchboards have been replaced with dodgeball and calisthenics. The camp is under new, suspicious management that's turned it into an extreme sports nightmare. "Determined to salvage her summer, Zelda escapes to a secluded corner of the island. Here she can finally draw in peace. At least until she stumbles into a portal to a fantastic world! Welcome to Monster Island, Zelda! There she makes a connection with baby kaiju Minilla and discovers the beauty of these legendary creatures. However, all is not well on Monster Island. Great evils are stirring and if Zelda can't protect their home, the kaiju will unleash their wrath on the world."

Rosie Knight writes PR for DC Comics, as well as working for IGN, Nerdist, Den of Geek, Polygon, and the like. She has also written comic books such as Cougar And Cub and The Haunted High-Tops. Oliver Ono has worked on Nucleus Gallery, clothing brand Garuda, Read-Only Memory, and a short in Spitball II: A Comic Anthology with Jonathan Hickman.

