Roxxon Presents Thor, The Greatest Comic Greg Land Has Ever Drawn

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Roxxon Presents Thor, playing up on previous issues in which Dagger of Roxxon has bought Marvel.

Article Summary Marvel's Roxxon Presents Thor is a self-critique and parody comic by Al Ewing and Greg Land.

The comic takes on capitalism, consumerism, and Marvel's own role in these systems.

Greg Land's art pokes fun at his own style, amidst a story full of social commentary.

Roxxon Presents Thor is deemed the superhero comic book of the week, full of satire.

In the earliest days of Stan Lee's Marvel Comics Bullpen of the sixties, they mocked themselves. Nicknames for the creators, overblown then undercut rhetoric, which led to actual parody comics of themselves such as Not Brand Ecchh and, a couple of decades later, What The–?! Which, by the way, features some of the very best artwork from Jim Lee, Whilce Portacio, Erik Larsen and more, you should check it out. And, today, Marvel Comics publishes Roxxon Presents Thor, playing up on previous issues in which Dagger of Roxxon has bought Marvel Comics in order to control the story of Thor. Which, by the way, is exactly the same thing. It's a criticism of both capitalism and Marvel Comics – and published b y Marvel Comics. Writer Al Ewing gives this the greatest of lampshades, criticising the very existence of this comic book that he has pitched, a parody ameliorating the worst that the publisher and the commercial conglomerate it is a part of, can provide.

In the story, it is there to point out the marketing strageies of the biggest polluters and the greateest exploiters. But also Marvel Comics itself. And in doing so, artist Greg Land is there to mock the very thing that Greg Land is often mocked for.

Basically, this is the Greg Land comic that utterly justifies itself. Along the way it takes in Elon Muck and his cybertruck.

Donald Trump's steaks, as well as Marvel Comcis melodrama and the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

And the kids that are campaigning against capitalism and all the great things it brings.

Lots of great things. Such ungrateful millenials/Gen Z/Gen Alpha, whatever they are these days.

And the bad guy Loki underlines just how worthless this crowd is. You know some people are going to use these scans straight without context, right? Right.

Al Ewing, what hast thou wrought upon the Internet?

I expect twenty YouTube videos with Loki saying "Climate Change Is Real" within the hour.

ANd befiore long, we are full into What The–??! terrirtory with fake ads…

And fake PSAs… as if they is a difference.

But maybe it's even to much for a comic book reader to take. Such as Thor himself.

This is just a mere smattering of Roxxon Presents Thor #1 by Al Ewing and Greg Land, and it has to be the superhero comic book of the week. Not the only place that Enchantress is popping up today though…

Manuel Garcia is giving Greg Land a run for his money over in What If? Venom #4…

