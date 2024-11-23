Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, roxy

Roxy Romance Comic Returns From Rebellion in February 2025 Solicits

Roxy returns with Mags Visaggio, Alex De Campi, Nadia Shammas, Sarah Gordon, Eric Henderson, Sterric, Jaws Stone, Vv Glass and Hannah Templer

Roxy was the very first weekly British comic aimed at teenage girls and women. It was a British girls romance comic published weekly by Amalgamated Press and Fleetway Publications between 1958 and 1963 for 288 issues before merging with fellow romance comic, Valentine. Roxy was a smash hit, opening up the comic book market for other publications, such as its sister comic, Marilyn. Roxy's gimmick was that the lead story was meant to be told be a pop star, talking about a chaste fan encounter and included the likes of Tommy Steele, Joe Henderson, Johnny Duncan, Tony Brent and Jackie Rae.

In 2018, Rebellion Developments purchased the rights to the pre-1970 Amalgamated Press/Fleetway/IPC comic titles, including Roxy. And in 2025, will be reviving the comic as the Roxy Romance Reborn graphic novel, with stories by Mags Visaggio, Alex De Campi, Nadia Shammas, Sarah Gordon, Eric Henderson, Sterric, Jaws Stone, Vv Glass and Hannah Templer. It will be published in February 2025, along with the other Rebellion/2000AD and Judge Dredd titles below, including the Free Comic Book Day Best Of 2000AD.

ROXY ROMANCE REBORN GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241828

(W) Mags Visaggio, Alex De Campi, Nadia Shammas, Sarah Gordon (A) Eric Henderson, Sterric, Jaws Stone, Vv Glass (A / CA) Hannah Templer

Roxy returns with this 80-page anthology that brings romance comics into the 21st century! The glorious Getaway Girls take on a daring heist that leads to them stealing hearts in a feisty new story by Alex de Campi and Erica Henderson; a fateful romance stretches across history in Mags Visaggio and Sterric's time-bending Banmoor; and Nadia Shammas and Jaws Stone present a tale of unbound love in the future in What I Was Made For. Romance comics are re-invented in this packed new anthology!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

FCBD 2025 BEST OF 2000 AD

REBELLION DEVELOPMENTS LTD

DEC240036

(W) John Wagner, Alex De Campi, Peter Milligan, Ian Edington (A) Jock, Silvia Califano, D'Israeli, Jose Ortiz (CA) Hayden Sherman

This Free Comic Book Day, 2000 AD serves up a high-energy cocktail of Thrill-Power straight from the chamber! In this BEST OF 2000 AD showcase, find an all-new Judge Anderson short comic celebrating 45 years since her debut, a never-before-seen advance look at the upcoming Judge Dredd Art of Jock, a fresh teaser for the new Scarlet Traces series by Ian Edginton and D'Israeli ahead of its 2000 AD debut in May, and a classic Rogue Trooper adventure to prime fans for the forthcoming ROGUE TROOPER motion picture directed by Duncan Jones and starring Aneurin Barnard, Matt Berry, Hayley Atwell, and Sean Bean. With a cover by Absolute Wonder Woman's Hayden Sherman.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

2000 AD NOV 2024 PROGS (FEB 2024 SHIPPING) PROGS 2418-2421 (

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241817

(W) Ken Niemand, Alex De Campi, Ian Edington, Alec Worley, John Tomlinson (A) Eduardo Ocana, Tiernen Trevallion, Simon Coleby, Eoin Coveney (A / CA) Nick Percival

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! A brand-new Judge Dredd story starts as the lawman investigates a terrifying parallel realm in "The Shift" by Ken Niemand and Nick Percival, and Alex De Campi and Eduardo Ocana collaborate on the third and final series of deep-space adventure Full Tilt Boogie. Plus there's more action in Fiends of the Western Front: Wilde West by Ian Edginton & Tiernen Trevallion; Hawk the Slayer: The Last of Her Kind by Alec Worley & Simon Coleby; and Portals & Black Goo: A Quorum of Fiends by John Tomlinson & Eoin Coveney!In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #7 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241818

(W) Garth Ennis, Rob Williams (A) Keith Burns, P. J. Holden (CA) Henry Flint

In A Couple of Heroes the rescue of Nina Petrova gets underway, and the stage is set for the endgame, as Johnny "Red" Redburn learns more of the truth behind his top-secret mission. Written by Garth Ennis, and drawn by Keith Burns, with colors by Jason Wordie. The second new story in this issue features Major Eazy, as he assists American commandos with the invasion of Sicily, and with protecting Malati Bridge, a vital element of the plan to eliminate the Nazis from Italy. Written by Rob Williams, and drawn by PJ Holden. In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #477 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241819

(W) Ian Edington, Dan Abnett, Alex Kot, T.C. Eglington, Ken Niemand (A) Paul McCaffrey, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, P. J. Holden, Anna Readman (CA) Toby Willsmer

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Dredd lays down the law on the A.I. entity in "Messiah Complex" by Ian Edginton & Paul McCaffrey; plus there's more thrills and spills in Lawless by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; Devlin Waugh: "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; Fargo & McBane: "New York's Finest" by Ken Niemand & Anna Readman. Plus features, interviews and lots more! In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

MONSTER FUN #28

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241820

(W) Stacey Whittle, Dave Bulmer, Matt Baxter, Ned Hartley, Pete Wells, Derek Fridolfs, Alec Worley, P. J. Holden (A) Brett Parson, David DeGrand, Andreas Butzcbach, Wayne Thompson, Stephen Webster, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Ruairi Coleman, P. J. Holden (A / CA) Dan Boultwood

It's February and love is in the air for another frightastic issue of Monster Fun! Packing more flavour than National Pizza Day (9th February, kids!), we're serving up more Gums, Captain Zom, Witch Vs Warlock, Martha's Monster Make Up, Sir Render and the Fright Shift. Meanwhile, in Peaches' Creatures, Jonny the Golem and Peaches try to recruit the mystical Green Knight, and in Crabbes' Crusaders, the team search for their missing teammate, Red. In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

ADAM ETERNO GRUNN THE GRIM TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241821

(W) E. George Cowan, Chris Lowder (A) Francisco Solano Lopez, Eric Bradbury, Ted Kearon (CA) Andrew Howat

Cursed by an old alchemist to live forever-unless struck from a weapon made of gold-Adam Eterno has gained the power to travel through the ages, fighting evil and injustice. Now Adam has been transported into a dystopian future where a cruel police regime led by Grunn the Grim, rule over the population with an iron fist… Written by Edward George Cowan and Chris Lowder, with stunning art by Solano Lopez, this book features Adam's first adventures published in Lion. In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

COVER STORY THE 2000 AD DESIGN ART OF ROBIN SMITH SC

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241822

(W) Karl Stock (A) Dave Gibbons (A / CA) Robin Smith, Brian Bolland

The early 80s saw 2000 AD hit its golden era. With Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Rogue Trooper, Sláine and more firing on all cylinders it became the UK's most exciting and innovative comic. Its covers played no small part in its appeal, and those covers were the brainchild of Robin Smith whose job was to lay out a cover design to pass to an artist who would transform it into the finished product. This collection of some of Smith's cover layouts shows just how integral his ideas were to some of 2000 AD's most famous and revered covers. Featuring covers by some of the galaxy's greatest artists, including Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons, Carlos Ezquerra, Kevin O'Neill, Mick McMahon, Ian Gibson, Alan Davis, Steve Dillon, Cam Kennedy, Massimo Belardinelli, Eric Bradbury, Brett Ewins, Glenn Fabry, Ian Kennedy, José Ortiz, Cliff Robinson, Kim Raymond, Ron Smith, Brendan McCarthy, and Bryan Talbot. In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED HC VOL 03 DIAMOND EXC

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241823

(W) Pat Mills (A) Bryan Talbot (CA) Gem Sheldrake (A / CA) Kevin O'Neill

The Definitive series of the Nemesis the Warlock saga continues with Nemesis's continuing battle against the wicked forces of Termight's mad tyrant Torquemada, alien freedom fighter Nemesis The Warlock is joined by his bloodthirsty son Thoth and war robots, the A.B.C. Warriors, for a nightmarish adventure across the terrifying Time Wastes. Written by Pat Mills and drawn by Kevin O'Neill and Bryan Talbot, this edition compiles the entire series in order, with the color center-spread pages reproduced in their original form. Definitive Nemesis the Warlock is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of 2000 AD.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED TP VOL 03

REBELLION / 2000AD

DEC241824

(W) Pat Mills (A) Bryan Talbot (A / CA) Kevin O'Neill

The Definitive series of the Nemesis the Warlock saga continues with Nemesis's continuing battle against the wicked forces of Termight's mad tyrant Torquemada, alien freedom fighter Nemesis The Warlock is joined by his bloodthirsty son Thoth and war robots, the A.B.C. Warriors, for a nightmarish adventure across the terrifying Time Wastes. Written by Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and drawn by Kevin O'Neill (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Bryan Talbot (Sandman, The Adventures of Luther Arkwright), this edition compiles the entire series in order, with the colour centre-spread pages reproduced in their original form. Definitive Nemesis the Warlock is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of 2000 AD.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!