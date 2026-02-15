Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Jacob Perez, Royals. Derek Kirk Kim

Royals #1 By Derek Kirk Kim And Jacob Perez From Image In April

Royals #1 by Derek Kirk Kim and Jacob Perez launching from Image Comics in April 2026

Article Summary Royals #1 launches April 2026 from Image Comics, by Derek Kirk Kim and artist Jacob Perez.

The six-issue miniseries is set in Seoul, following twin brothers with a telepathic poker hustle.

Inspired by crime capers and action comedies, Royals delivers twists, family tension, and high stakes.

Multiple covers available, including variants by both Kim and Perez; available at comic shops nationwide.

Eisner Award-winning writer Derek Kirk Kim of The Last Mermaid and Same Difference and artist Jacob Perez of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are creating a new comic book series, Royals, set in the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper, a six issue miniseries and part of the April 2026 solicitations from Image Comics.

"Royals is my love letter to crime caper and action comedy classics like Baby Driver, Rounders, and Jackie Chan films. Filter them through the panel gutters of great crime comics like Criminal and Stray Bullets, and you have Royals," said Kim. "And at the heart of it all, there's the love/hate tug-of-war between two brothers which anyone with siblings can relate to, I think. All crystalized through the magnificent pen of Jacob Perez! It's my incredible honor to be tagging along on Jacob's comic debut, a prodigious talent who is sure to go down in comics history as one of the all-time greats. I am SO excited for comics fans to discover his work!"

ROYALS #1 (OF 6)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-22 | 40 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | M | $4.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION/ADVENTURE, ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER

Twin brothers Paul and Castor have crafted the perfect poker hustle using their uncanny telepathic connection. But they might have finally met their match when they risk it all against the leader of the Bloody Cocks, the most ruthless criminal syndicate in Seoul. Eisner Award-winning writer DEREK KIRK KIM (THE LAST MERMAID, Same Difference) and rising star artist JACOB PEREZ (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) invite you to the shadowy back alleys of Seoul, South Korea, for a thrilling, mind-bending crime caper unlike any other!

STORY: DEREK KIRK KIM

ART: JACOB PEREZ

COVER A: JACOB PEREZ

COVER B: DEREK KIRK KIM

Royals #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 1:

Cover A by Perez – Lunar Code 0226IM0321

Cover B by Kim – Lunar Code 0226IM0322

Cover C by Kim – Lunar Code 0226IM0323

Cover D 1:25 by Perez – Lunar Code 0226IM0324

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!