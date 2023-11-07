Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Kamila Krol, thought bubble

Rusalka Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol, Thought Bubble Debut

Rusalka - Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol will debut next weekend at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate.

Article Summary "Rusalka - Whispers of the Forest" by Kamila Krol, to debut at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention.

Graphic novel explores Slavic mythology, identity, and the journey of the mythical creature Rusalka.

After a successful debut and Kickstarter campaign, a Polish translation will be published in 2024.

Krol, a queer Polish illustrator, her work focuses on folklore and elements of her Slavic heritage.

Rusalka – Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol, is a comic book story exploring identity, belonging and control, set in the world of Slavic mythology. Enter the ominous Forest, and unravel its dark mysteries, following Rusalka in her journey of self-discovery.

Rusalka is a mysterious water demon of Slavic mythology: living by the lake in the ancient Forest, she is the deadly threat luring in lost wanderers…or so the old legends say. But who really is Rusalka and how did she come to be? Where do her powers come from and what dark secrets might hide in her fragmented memories?

A complete graphic novel will be published by Strangers Publishing.

The book will make its debut during the Thought Bubble festival next weekend in Harrogate. The Polish translation of "Rusalka – Whispers of the Forest" will be published in 2024 by Kultura Gniewu.

Rusalka – Part 1 was Kamila's debut comic book, self-published in 2021. Since being funded in 3 hours through a Kickstarter campaign, the comic was published in English and Polish version. It was awarded in 2022 by the Polish Comics Association in the Best Debut category. It invites the reader to join Rusalka – a mythical Slavic water demon – in her dark journey of self-discovery, as she finds herself in an ancient Forest and tries to put together her own fragmented memories.

Kamila Krol is a queer Polish illustrator and comics maker based in Cardiff. Her playful imagery is often inspired by dreams and folklore, with much of her work focused on reviving and re-imagining elements of her Slavic heritage.

You will be able to find Rusalka – Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol at the DSTLRY Hall B54. Copies will be made available online in late November here.

