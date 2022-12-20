Ryan Ottley Moves From Marvel To Creator-Owned Comics In 2023

Ryan Ottley is a comic book artist best known for his work-for-hire comic books, whether on Invincible from Skybound/Image Comics, Haunt from Todd McFarlane/Image Comics, or on Amazing Spider-Man and Hulk from Marvel Comics. But he has had some creator-owned work with GrizzlyShark from Image Comics. And it seems that it is that kind of work to which he is returning.

When asked about his upcoming schedules, he tweeted out "After HULK I'll be going back to creator owned at Image comics for a while. Maybe Marvel again someday. But next up for me is an Independent book where I share ownership with a writer, 50% pay, and a project I'm absolutely excited to do. It's a win/win/win! I can't pass it up!" But don't expect too long a run, whatever it is. "Yeah, to be honest, I doubt I'll ever draw a run longer than 20 issues anymore. I did an extremely long run on INVINCIBLE, that's something very rare these days. I did my time! So now I want to do more shorter type runs like 20 issues on ASM, 13 issues on Hulk. Etc."

He's recently been working with Nick Spencer on Spider-Man and with Donny Cates on Hulk. The deal he expresses above suggests it's not the Skybound deal. What will this new project be?

And as for ending the Hulk series solo, writing and drawing from Donny Cates' original ideas, he states "HULK 13! This issue… much of your questions will be answered. And Titan returns! These last 4 issues of the arc are written and drawn by me, I got to really go any direction I wanted, Marvel has some killer editors that are letting me get away with murder here! Of COURSE I miss @Doncates . His ideas are what sold me on doing HULK with him! I don't want a run of the mill Hulk story, and Donny does HUGE creative ideas that I don't see many others attempting. Yes I miss him! But I'm ending the arc how I want to see it!"