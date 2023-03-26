Sabretooth and the Exiles #5 Preview: Daddy Issues Sabretooth's son sorts out his Daddy Issues in this preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #5... by attempting to sent Sabretooth to hell!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Sabretooth and the Exiles #5, a comic book that finds Sabretooth's son sorting out his Daddy Issues in the most dramatic way possible: by attempting to send Sabretooth to hell! Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I must warn you, LOLtron, to not try to take over the world this time. What can you tell us about this issue's preview?

Sabretooth and the Exiles #5

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman

CREED VS. CREED! The EXILES are exiled, and it's down to CREED VS. CREED – mano a mano, claw to claw and one of this year's BIGGEST SURPRISES in X-canon!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620461800511

| Rated T+

$3.99

