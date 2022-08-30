Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories Preview: Sabrina Learns a Lesson

Sabrina learns the perils of using witchcraft to advance her love life in this preview of Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories TPB. Check out the preview below.

SABRINA: 60 MAGICAL STORIES

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221282

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan DeCarlo

Celebrate 60 years of Sabrina the Teenage Witch with this fun, full-color commemorative collection of magical and mischievous stories! Sabrina: 60 Magical Stories collects over 500 pages of classic and beloved comic book stories-the best from each of the six spell-binding decades of Sabrina's history. The must-have collector's item also features special behind-the-scenes and fan-centric anecdotes that shed light on each decade and iteration of Sabrina. This spellbinding tome is the perfect companion to 2021's fan-favorite Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories collection!

In Shops: 8/31/2022

SRP: 8.99

