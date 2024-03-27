Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: June 2024, Solicits, Wicked Trinity

Sabrina's Wicked Trinity In Archie Comics' June 2024 Solicits

Sam Maggs and Lisa Sterle get all Hecate with The Wicked Trinity spinoff from Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Archie Comics' June 2024 solicits.

WICKED TRINITY ONESHOT CVR A LISA STERLE

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241011

(W) Sam Maggs (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

Sabrina's magical nemesis Amber Nightstone and her sidekicks, Jade Kazane and Sapphire Gill, are intent on becoming the most powerful witches in the world. Isolated from so many around them, the three have formed a coven based on their individual needs for vengeance and true freedom. But when there is some dissent among the ranks, their small coven is threatened to be obliterated from within. In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

WICKED TRINITY ONESHOT CVR B SOO LEE

ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 3) CVR A MEGAN HUTCHISON

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241013

APR241014 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 3) CVR B FRANCAVILLA

APR241015 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 3) CVR C INHYUK LEE

APR241016 – ARCHIE COMICS JUDGMENT DAY #2 (OF 3) CVR D REIKO MURAKAMI

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Meghan Hutchinson

The epic Archie Horror event continues, as does Archie's quest. Jughead's trying his best to act as Archie's conscience and voice of reason, but with so many people once familiar and even beloved to Archie turning into demonic monstrosities, can Archie maintain his grip? Maybe if Jughead gets more people on his side, they can talk some sense into him-are Betty and Veronica up to the task of bringing back the Archie they know and love from Alistair's grasp? In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ARCHIE & FRIENDS BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241017

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Lily Butler (A / CA) Steven Butler

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie's summer movie fantasies get out of control! You've heard of Deadpool! Well, get ready for PoolNoodle-a character whose first appearance may be his last!

Archie and the gang poke fun at every movie you can shake a stick (or sword!) at. But no blood in this issue, unless it's a paper cut. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA A YEAR IN THE LIFE TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241018

(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have done it all over the last 80+ years, and now you can join them to experience a year's worth of Riverdale adventures! This special collection shines a light on what the iconic duo tackle over the course of twelve months, from helpful hilarity to festive fun! Collects five sensational Betty & Veronica Friends Forever comics: Good Citizens, Winterfest, Spring Break, Summer Fun, and Halloween Spooktacular! In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #33

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241019

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica will do anything to get the attention of heartthrob Dr. Masters while he is filming his new medical series on Riverdale Beach. It's a battle at the beach with Betty vs Veronica! In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #351

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241020

(W) Bill Golliher, Various (A) VARIOUS, Bill Golliher (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Move over, Scooby Doo, the new mystery-solving team is here. Fran Frazer and her crime-fighting cat Stinger are on the case with Archie and friends. Can they save the old beach theme park or will they be scaredy cats? In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241021

(W) VARIOUS, Goldie Chan (A) Various, Holly G (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Dr. Masters gives some befuddled citizens of Riverdale (Veronica, Betty, Archie, and Ethel) great dating advice that goes horribly and hilariously wrong in a series of short FlipFlop videos. In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #141

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR241022

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! The gang is spending a fun day on the beach-until things start disappearing! There's a rumor that mysterious ghost surfers are playing havoc, but that couldn't be true… could it? In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

