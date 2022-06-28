Saga Of A Doomed Universe in CEX September 2022 Solicits

Saga Of A Doomed Universe is a comic by Scott Reed that originally ran on ComiXology Originals but has now been pulled from there as it is now launching in print from CEX Publishing in October. And handily follows thc current trend of referencing the eighties. Not with a Kate Bush cover, but with Secret Wars, Official Handbooks, Who's Who, Watchmen and more. And it's part of CEX's September 2022 solicitations.

SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #1 (OF 3) CVR A REED

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Scott Reed (A / CA) Scott Reed

CEX Publishing is proud to present 1984's most shocking comic book, revealed at last! The heroes have been murdered – all except for Roy Brannon, a costumed loser who could never become the champion that Earth needs. Now, it will be Roy's chance to prove everyone wrong…. even if he has to destroy the entire Universe to do it! This is the comic that changed everything, presented in three triple-sized volumes with six covers, including homages to some of the other comics that changed everything!

NIGHT VEGAN HC

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Elijah Richardson Jr, Leroy Bryant, Alana Joli Abbott (A) Lee Oaks, Figue (A / CA) Chris Yarbrough

Prosperous Lake, New Mexico: Population, 398 isn't the place where Vinny the Shovel wanted to end up in Witness Protection. Working at the local hardware store isn't the height of excitement, not even when the town is hosting the County's 100th Agricultural Fair. But when a tanker truck carrying a disastrous secret experiment crashes near town, this town isn't just dead… It's about to get undead.

SPACE CORPS COLL ED TP

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Gannon Beck, Bryan Richmond (A / CA) Gannon Beck

OORAH! The Space Corps is here to save the universe! When an alien species attacks Earth, high schooler Deven Taylor is swept up in the machinery of an intergalactic war and finds himself serving alongside strange recruits from across the stars! As the Space Corps' newest enlistee, Deven must come to terms with who he is and the price he's willing to pay for survival. Co-created by Gannon Beck and Bryan Richmond, Space Corps collects the sprawling story of combat, honor and duty.

SPARKS OF CHAOS #2 (OF 3) CVR A MAKAROV (MR)

CEX PUBLISHING

(W) Temur Schelm (A) Alexander Malyshev, Gleb Melnikov (CA) Alex Makarov

The epic journey continues, as Silen and the other Demigods work to bring Dionysus back to life, no matter the cost! But the forces of darkness are quickly aligning against our heroes, while the fate of humanity, Godhood and all manner of Earthly and Heavenly creatures hang in the balance! Featuring interconnected A Covers in the style of a Greek vase, each oversized issue contains 48 pages of Gods and Monsters battling for the fate of our world!

