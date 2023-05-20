Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac in Ablaze August 2023 Solicits In August, Ablaze is set to launch a new Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac: Time Odyssey series by Jerome Alquie of Space Pirate Captain Harlock.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac was a manga series by Masami Kurumada serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1986 to 1990, published in English by Viz Media. Since 2006, Kurumada has been publishing a sequel manga titled Saint Seiya: Next Dimension and a number of spin-off manga by different authors have also been created. An anime adaptation was broadcast from 1986 to 1989, with animated movies, and more recent films and TV specials in the noughties and teens, A live-action film adaptation came our last month and a CG series is on Netflix now. And in August, Ablaze is set to launch a new Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac: Time Odyssey series by Jerome Alquie of Space Pirate Captain Harlock, published in French last year. And it's all part of Ablaze's August 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the latest issues of Mighty Barbarians, Traveling To Mars and Grumpy Cat.

(W) Jerome Alquie, Arnaud Dollen, Masami Kurumada (A / CA) Jerome Alquie

The Galaxian Wars are back with a new generation of Knights of the Zodiac!

The goddess Athena and her knights, led by the infamous Seiya, are called back into action once again when Chronos, the god of time, has his sights set on joining the other gods of Olympus. To do so, he has constructed a Doomsday Clock that will allow him to change the past, present, and future, putting the knights and Earth itself in jeopardy! Writer/Artist Jér me Alquié (Space Pirate Captain Harlock) is joined by co-writer Arnaud Dollen (Surnaturels) to bring Masami Kurumada's classic Saint Seiya on an epic new journey for the ages! Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac original CG anime streaming on Netflix now! Toei / Sony Pictures live-action movie Saint Seiya: The Beginning coming soon! In Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Sunghan Yune

From the writer of Barbaric comes the world-hopping, skull-crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians!

They're barbarians. They loot, they plunder, they conquer. That's what they do, and they do it alone…until NOW!

Kull and his crew are back in business…and that business is REVENGE! Revenge for what their enemies have done to them! Revenge for what they did to their friends and family! And revenge for past atrocities that they should have done something about long ago! These heroes will fight to get their revenge and to save their worlds from the biggest threat they've ever faced…and they are ready to fight to the death!

Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Roberto Meli

Roy tries to make sense of his time on Earth and figure out what his mission on Mars really is during the last few days of his life.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

(W) Osamu Tezuka (A) Osamu Tezuka

One Hundred Tales is a story about being careful what you wish for.

Ichirui Hanri is an ordinary accountant serving his master. Though innocent, he is ordered to commit hara-kiri after being entangled in some trouble in his master's house. Just then, a witch named Sudama appears. She signs a contract with Hanri to obtain his soul in exchange for fulfilling three of his wishes. Hanri gets what he wants…but the price he pays is too high.

An enchanting supernatural fable from Osamu Tezuka, known worldwide as the "Godfather of Manga" and the most influential person of the past century in the development of Japanese manga and anime.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

(W) Steve Orlando, Derek Fridolfs, Erica Schultz, Ben Fisher, Ben McCool, Manolo Carot, VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Ken Haeser

Grumpy Cat: The Grumpus and Other Horrible Holiday Tales is a collection of NEW stories featuring everyone's favorite feline sourpuss that will help keep you in the grumpy spirit all throughout the most joyous season of the year! Grumpy Cat and her friends star in an origin story parody of the popular Christmas figure The Krampus in the title story. The book also includes other brand-new short stories, including:

o "Grumpy the Snowcat"

o "Santa Claws"

o "Grumpy Cat vs. Merry Martians"

o "Deck the Grumpy Halls"

o "You're a Mean One, Ms. Grumpy"

o "The Christmas Curse"

…and more!

Grumpy Cat returns to comics in style with this all-new collection of short stories by acclaimed industry writers and artists…don't miss it this Holiday Season!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

(W) Kim Sang-yeop (A) Kim Sang-yeop

High school freshman Sung-woo lives alone in a big traditional Korean house inherited from his grandfather. He has a great skill to restore objects such as antiques to their original condition. He also has a supernatural ability to see souls, which are sometimes tied to these objects. Trying not to reveal his ability, he secretly helps friends and people around him ?x their broken stuff.

Sungwoo's life is more complicated than ever. His abilities to see the souls of objects and restore them to their original state has led him down a more lucrative and stable path. But the ancient Korean emperor and his vassals who are now occupying Sungwoo's home have started to regain their power, bringing more work Sunwoo's way but also constantly distracting him.

His understanding of his powers continues to grow, as well, thanks to some people from his father's past who have come into his life. And while the scope of his restoration powers expands, it also brings him in contact with a fellow restorer who doesn't understand the nature of Sungwoo's abilities, putting them at odds and calling into question his legitimacy.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99

(W) Lee Hak (A / CA) Lee Hak

In an imaginary world where Korea is one of the world's leading nations in martial arts, its government encourages high schools to set up martial art classes to develop talented martial artists. As the government provides numerous bene?ts to the students of these classes, almost all teenagers dream of being selected for the special classes. Among the martial arts classes all over the country, Namil High School's Martial Arts Class 3 is the most famous.

Jitae's training doesn't appear to be as fruitful as his teammates and coaches would like, but once he gets in the ring, it is clear to other fighters that there is something special about him. His struggles don't end there, as he becomes more intimidated by his new classmates, who all seem bigger, stronger, and more together than himself. But that may not actually be the case, which Jitae learns as part of Maria's past becomes more clear.

A bit of jealousy from another student about Jitae and Maria's relationship puts the young man in danger…but he's not the only one. Jitae's friends and former classmates, Ok-Dong and Jieun, find themselves in a bit of trouble with the school bullies that continues to escalate, no matter how hard they try to fix it. Will this put Jitae and the bullies on a collision course that will make the new fighter finally have to learn how to use his abilities?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 19.99