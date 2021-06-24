Sales Records Coming For Saga #1 by Brian K Vaughan & Fiona Staples

We have been missing new Saga comic books from Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples for some years now. I understand that Image Comics intends to announce the second half of the epic space opera soon, which may draw greater attention to its first issue. A couple of copies of the first issue are up for auction from ComicConnect as part of their Session 4: (Saga – Yogi Berra) auction, which all end on the 24th of June. And that includes the retailer incentive edition of the comic in question.

Saga #1 CGC 9.8 Retailer Incentive has bids of over $2000 but recently, copies sold for over $6000. Recently, several issues of the standard cover at CGC 9.8 have gone for north of $700, but the standard Saga #1 CGC 9.8 currently has bids at $239. Neither will stay that low. Will the winners get a bargain? Or are there records to be broken?

It could be argued that Saga demand is in a mini-slump, with three years since Saga #54 was published. With another 54 issues yet to be published for a planned 104 issue epic. When Image Comics announces Saga #55 – which eventually they will – expect the wheels on this particular engine to start running full speed again, it is also one of the few comic books to get this kind of success without having multi-media play. Although interest has been expressed in adapting Saga for film or TV, Vaughan and Staples reaffirmed their desire not to do so in an August 2013 interview, with Vaughan stating that the point of Saga as he conceived it was "to do absolutely everything I couldn't do in a movie or a TV show. I'm really happy with it just being a comic."[ Vaughan has stated that they are open to the possibility, though it is not a priority for them. However, merchandise based on the series has been produced, and it even made it onto the Big Bang Theory…