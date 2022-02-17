Sam Johns & Letizia Cadonici Join House Of Slaughter #6 In May 2022

The first storyline for House Of Slaughter, the Something Is Killing The Children spinoff comic, was by James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Werther Dell'Edera and Chris Shehan. But the second arc will see a creator change, with writer Sam Johns and artist Letizia Cadonici joining series creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Johns was the writer of the Punchline back-up strip in The Joker. And now he has been brought over from the laughter to the slaughter…

Boom Studios today announced the launch of the next story within the bestselling horror anthology series, HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER, set in the world of the Eisner Award-nominated SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN. From co-creator James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and new co-writer Sam Johns (Punchline, The Joker), with art by rising star artist Letizia Cadonici and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), comes the premiere of the first issue of a new original story about the mysterious SCARLET MASKS in HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6, available May 2022.

Edwin Slaughter is a Scarlet Mask, one of the secret record keepers of the Order of St. George. He's enamored with stories of ancient hunters, as well as those in his midst, but he only gets to write the stories and never live them himself. That is, until what starts out as standard reconnaissance for the Order turns Edwin's world upside down—a legendary monster is discovered, one long thought extinct! It's taken the lives of countless children, bringing Edwin into the field and into real danger for the very first time. "When we decided to launch a supporting title to Something is Killing the Children, the goal was to create a series that could cycle through many stories in the mythology surrounding the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER. The stories Werther and I would never get a chance to tell, but knew must be told!" said said Tynion IV. "Sam and Letizia introduce you to Edwin Slaughter, a member of the Scarlet Masks. There's so much depth behind their blood red masks–I'm so excited for you to learn more about them, and Edwin in particular!

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 features main cover art by famed illustrators Rafael Albuquerque (BRZRKR) and co-creator Dell'Edera, as well as variant cover art by acclaimed artists Kyle Hotz (Savage Spider-man), Jorge Corona (Middlewest, Wynd), and Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls). "Exploring the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER, we got to know Aaron and Jace better. Now it's Edwin's turn and many new characters will join in," said Dell'Edera. "The world of Something is Killing the Children continues to grow with a new creative team and brand new characters! How exciting!" "Exploring the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER means revealing its occupant's hidden modus operandi for dedicated readers of Something is Killing the Children, while at the same time offering a first glimpse down the private halls of the Scarlet Masks," said Johns. "Letizia Cadonici brings art to this book that is as beautiful as it is unsettling, an essential component to a story that asks how to defeat what–or who–is unafraid of death." "As a huge fan of Something is Killing the Children, I still can't believe I'm entering the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER. I love horror, monsters, and anything that scares, so I really couldn't ask for anything better!" said Cadonici.