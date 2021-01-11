Samantha Benc Sells Last Ship To Mars Graphic Novel Rights At Auction

Samantha Benc has auctioned her upcoming graphic novel, Last Ship To Mars to Mark Podesta at publishers Henry Holt. Samantha's agent, Claire Draper at the Bent Agency, negotiated the sale at auction for world English rights.

Last Ship to Mars is a speculative YA graphic novel pitched as Bloom meets Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Publisher's Weekly states that it is "Set on a deteriorating Earth, the story follows Mara, an aspiring scientist, and her relationship with a humanoid android—a connection that will alter the course of her life, forcing her to choose between abandoning her planet for a better life on Mars or working to rescue the only home she's ever known." Last Ship to Mars will be published in the winter of 2024.

Samantha Benc graduated from the Art Institute of Boston in 2013 with a degree in Sequential Art and Illustration. She is the artist for The Inventsons comic from Flying Cork Productions. You can see a preview of the Last Ship To Mars, and her other work, on her website.

Her agent, Claire Draper at The Bent Agency recently sold Oli Franey's debut graphic novel, Monster Crush, to Dark Horse Comics, Cait May and Trevor Bream's Another Kind graphic novel to HarperAlley and Jessica Olien's middle-grade graphic novel debut, Fox Hall, to Henry Holt Books For Younger People. Clearly, a decent agent to have on your side.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold, and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.