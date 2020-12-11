Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush

Monster Crush is the debut graphic novel by Oli Franey, that has been picked up by Dark Horse Comics editor Brett Israel. Publisher's Weekly report that this YA graphic novel has been pitched as Beetle and the Hollowbones meets Teen Wolf, in which "16-year-old Ruby Reid closes herself off from the world after her parents split, until she meets Ella. As the duo fights off school bullies, Ella accidentally reveals her ability to transform into a monstrous beast, and exposes the world of monsters." As an appreciation of a good (or bad) bit of wordplay, I think that title alone is worth the price of admission and I admit I am very jealous of it indeed. I'll be ordered it out of blind admiration.

Monster Crush will be published in 2023, and Oli Franey's agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency negotiated the deal with Dark Horse for world English rights. Draper tweeted out "Super thrilled to be able to share with the world that @ofraneyart's book MONSTER CRUSH is coming from @DarkHorseComics in 2023!! So long to wait but it'll be worth it!"

Oli also tweeted out their joy at being able to share the news. "This is my biggest accomplishment + breakthrough into my artist career – I'm beyond proud of myself!! I love Monster Crush so much, and I hope you will too! ( I cried alot when I found out. It was pretty awesome and visceral ngl)"

Orin "Oli" Franey is a Detroit-based illustrator and author with a BFA in Illustration from the College for Creative Studies. They describe their work as that which "blends graphic, comic, and digital art; touching on various topics from mental health to female empowerment and LGBTQ identity" and currently create the Webtoon series Henk And Me.