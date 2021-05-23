Samuel Spano's Nine Stones Launches in Behemoth August 2021 Solicits

Samuel Spano is an Italian comic creator and illustrator working for Glenat, De Agostini, Disney and more who started publishing Nine Stones as a webcomic, published in hardcover by Editoriale Cosmo four years ago in French and Italian. And now Behemoth is to serialise the series in English for the first time. Here's a look at what he'll be bringing to the American market in August, along with everything else Behemoth has for August 2021 solicits and solicitations.

NINE STONES #1

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

Disturbing dreams shake Alistair "Allie" Jacobi's nights. But his daytime life is not much better. His father, the boss of a criminal organization, has decided that it's time for his son to gain experience in the underworld. So Allie, 19, finds himself doing an "internship" in a convenience store run by the man who, under the cover of home deliveries, is selling drugs to the entire city. To teach him the "job" is Christopher, an older guy. The bond created between the two of them will give life to dark presences and disturbing and enigmatic premonitions.

CINNAMON #2 (OF 3)

(W) Victoria Douglas (A / CA) Victoria Douglas

Peace in Big Kitchen City is short lived, when The Mayor comes home with a new cat toy that threatens everything Cinnamon holds dear! How is a cat even supposed to make sense of a lazer pointer?! Can a hyperactive kitten like Cinnamon even satisfy her predatory response, when she is chasing something impossible to catch?

FREAK SNOW #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Kevin Roditeli, Rob Cannon (A) Rob Cannon (CA) Victor Santos

In this final chapter of the "where in the hell my family is" saga, our savage psychedelic addict Berny takes his courage to finally face the truth! Like every good action-base familial drama involving a load of weapons, this thing finishes in a John Woo goriness, action, and doves.

JUNKY CABLE #4 (MR)

(W) Claudio Avella (A / CA) Claudio Avella

The two lovers, Allister and Cheap, have reached the end of their journey to recover their daughter in this colorful fantasy world full of phallic-shaped objects.

MFKZ #3

(W) Run (A / CA) Run

Angelino and Vinz get into a real Fast & Furious car chase with Bruce and his Men in Black. Our guys just realized that they are involved in something bigger than they thought. Besides, being in the middle of a gang war. They are now chased by a secret government division (only that). We wish our protagonists a nice day.

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #5

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

The second part of the two-issue finale of the first arc! The end. Tired of running, Yuko and Sebastian decide to face the Anti-everything and set out to find him. The villain has gathered great amounts of energy by now and his loyal followers rally to meet him at father Kinkaid's old church, in the middle of the woods, to prepare an attack on Kolosimo.

