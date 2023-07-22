Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: rob liefeld, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con Apologises To Rob Liefeld Over A Rogue Panel

Rob Liefeld has a panel at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday. Except he seemed to know nothing about it. And only found out later...

This Rob Liefeld and Deadpool panel was listed on the San Diego Comic-Con schedule for yesterday.

Friday, July 21 • 5:30pm – 6:30pm Room 5AB

Rob Liefeld: Deadpool: Badder Blood

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld discusses his return to Marvel Comics with the new five-issue series Deadpool: Badder Blood and its successful sold-out launch in June 2023.

5AB is one of the bigger rooms and is usually used for big comic book publisher presentations or major comic creator spotlights. It's just that comic book creator Rob Liefeld who was attending the show, didn't seem to know anything about it. From the panel missing its subject, Brendan Spreder tweeted out, "No-call-no-show situation at Rob Liefeld panel in 5 AB. He is late and staff has not been notified of his whereabouts." It was joined by a fair few other quizzical tweets.

Rob Liefeld then tweeted late last night, "Hey, hearing folks say I had a panel at comic con, there is zero communication with anyone to me about ever having a panel at comic con. News to me."

Rob Liefeld fan Turg replied "Yea, so myself along with maybe 1-200 people were waiting for you for about 40min before we bailed. Couple of us went to your booth to find you, but you had already left for the day. Not sure why you weren't notified or how this is even possible, but it sucked."

Rob Liefeld quote tweeted that saying "Have never, ever been notified that I had any panel at San Diego Comic Con. When I was asked to do any panels this year I declined and said I wanted to have a break. This is news to me."

Another attendee Rocco Botte tweeted "Hey Rob- Me and my friends had the panel scheduled after this one and they left your name placard on the table. I took it to karaoke. Is that okay or do you want this back?"

Rob Liefeld concluded, "So, you would think that at the very least I would be submitted some version of this panel description to approve and confirm? Unfortunately, that does not exist, I'm certain it was not done maliciously and it's something that I hope can be avoided in the future. Again, first I heard of this."

So what happened? Well, we are not entirely sure who commissioned the panel in the first place, Bleeding Cool reached out to the organisers of San Diego Comic-Con and they told me "We apologize for the confusion that occurred regarding the Friday panel for Rob Liefeld. While we received both a panel request and later description, we missed the communication about the cancellation of the panel. Our sincerest apologies to Rob and his many fans!"

