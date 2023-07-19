Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: cruise, february 2025, sdcc

San Diego Comic-Con To Launch A Comic-Con Cruise From $990 Each

San Diego Comic Convention, has teamed with Entertainment Cruise Productions to produce Comic-Con: The Cruise, from Tampa to Cozumel in 2025.

San Diego Comic Convention, the new name for the parent company of San Diego Comic-Con kicking off right now, chose Preview Night to announce it has teamed with Entertainment Cruise Productions to produce Comic-Con: The Cruise. Which it describes as "a whole new experience that brings the community together and immerses fans in the world of popular arts like never before. This ultimate fan adventure celebrates their passions and is full of surprises, with original, one-of-a-kind entertainment delivered by iconic and beloved Comic-Con stars and creators who step off the stage and dine, party, and interact with the guests throughout the cruise in an environment like no other."

A full-ship charter, Comic-Con: The Cruise will set sails on the 5th of February until the 9th of February, from Tampa, Florida, to the Mexican island of Cozumel onboard Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas.

"With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure," said San Diego Comic-Con's Chief Communications & Strategy Officer David Glanzer. "The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing."

"Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can't find anywhere else," says Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions. "It's what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure."

Comic-Con: The Cruise promises "unprecedented opportunities to interact with actors, creators, authors, and more, and see them in settings and showcases unlike anywhere else. They will rub shoulders with their favorite stars amidst a vibrant community of the most passionate fans across the globe during events and activities" These will include the following:

An unparalleled lineup of talent performing special shows every night and interacting with guests in out-of-the-ordinary events

Stars and icons joining guests in an array of activities such as Talent Hosted tastings, trivia sessions, live demonstrations, and more

Theme night parties and cosplay events along with the ultimate party band and DJs

Competitive video and tabletop gaming, next-level trivia contests, and more

Fun and unique vendors

Lively group panels and candid Q&A sessions

Meet and greets

Autograph and photograph sessions

And they promise attendees "an unforgettable voyage in the Caribbean where they can surround themselves in the culture and natural beauty of Mexico, from its pristine white sand beaches to its magnificent mountains and vibrant architecture on this cruise vacation. The ship is a destination of its own. Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas offers luxury accommodations, excellent service and first-class venues for our performances, events, and activities, as well as a Vegas-style casino and acres of glass offering panoramic views of the surrounding scenery. In between adventures, guests can soak up the sun poolside while reading their favorite comics or graphic novels, scale the 40-ft rock climbing wall, tee off on the mini golf green, relax at the spa, and dig into world-class flavors from more than a dozen restaurants and bars."

Cabin rates for Comic-Con: The Cruise begin at $990 up to $5,620 per person (double occupancy) which includes all performances, interviews, parties, and events presented on the cruise, plus all meals. Interested attendees can call 877-438-9092.

