Sandman & Swamp Thing & John Constantine Hellblazer Crossover

If DC Comics were to revive the Vertigo Comics imprint, wouldn't this be a fun way to start? Si Spurrier posts to TwitterX, "He's back. HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA drops in January. Final orders are due this Sunday. If you haven't told your retailer you need one of these by then – and, mate, you NEED one of these – you will not fucking get one. And yes, that's swampie. Yes, that's John with his face falling off. Yes, that's Dream of the Endless. The Good, the Shitty and the Whimsical. It all flows together, like a handful of dust. [esprit d'escalier — wish I'd gone for "wood" instead of "good".]"

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #1 (OF 8) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

At last, as you demanded: The celebrated creative team of Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell have returned to Hellblazer! John Constantine has cheated death once again–but his heart's not beating, his body is decaying, and he, his friend Nat, and his son Noah are on the run in America, wanted for murder. Naturally, it's all John's fault–it always is. But as it turns out, Dream himself needs John's help. Something terrible has taken root in America, and it's using the sand from Dream's pouch to impose its will. If John can put a stop to it, he might be able to parlay that favor into a chance to save all their lives–but he's going to need help from someone he hasn't spoken to in years. Someone he wasn't always…all that kind to. Someone…or some…Thing? Spurrier and Campbell's first run on Hellblazer was the best-reviewed comic of 2020, reintroducing the character to a new generation, and their second act, told in extra-length 28-page issues, is ambitious and unmissable! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/16/2024

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER DEAD IN AMERICA #2 (OF 8) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

With the specter of mortality breathing down his neck, John heads to the Big Easy, where he enlists the skills of old friend Clarice Sackville to heal the fractured mind of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing, and use that elemental power to kickstart his own dead heart. Perhaps she can do that–but it will require a drug-induced journey into distant realms that'll shake John to his rotten core. And meanwhile, Nat and Noah learn the magical lengths Clarice is willing to go to in order to extend her own terrifyingly long life… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

